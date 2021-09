With Arizona football kicking off the Jedd Fisch era against BYU in the Vegas Kickoff Classic, the oddsmakers are not in favor of the Wildcats come Saturday night. The Cougars are set as 12.5-point favorites according to FanDuel Sportsbook. In the last five meetings between the two, BYU is 4-1 against the spread, with the most recent coming in 2018 behind a 28-23 win in Tucson.