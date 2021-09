After that, Joaquín Galán gave Eva Ayllón a pass, who entered with “What are we lovers” and then dance with Tony Succar to the rhythm of his timpani. At the end of the presentation, Cristian Rivero appeared and introduced the coaches. “Spectacular, they are the coaches of ‘La Voz Senior’. The most successful duo, more than 25 million albums sold, for me it is a huge place I can’t take it anymore, I’m a fan of Lucia and Joaquín Galán, the Pimpinela duo ”, Rivero said.