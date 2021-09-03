Library makes plans for Sept. 30-Oct. 1 Community Read

A photo exhibit, '9/11/2001 - The Day that Changed the World,' will be at the library Sept. 7-11 I am a native Oregonian, born and raised in Eastern Oregon. Although I haven't always lived in Oregon, I've always been able to find my way back home.

As Oregonians, we are fortunate to live in this beautiful state. During my travels, whenever I mention I'm from Oregon, people are quick to tell me about their favorite landmarks or adventures. Our beautiful public ocean beaches, mountain ranges, Cascades, Blues, Coastal Range, evergreen and deciduous forests, and clean waterways are most frequently cited.

Oregonians have long respected the land in which we live. In 1971, Oregon became the first state in the U.S. to implement a bottle bill that instituted bottle deposits. There have been fierce political and environmental contests to protect our resources and keep Oregon green and beautiful.

The 2022 Jefferson County Community Read book, "A Generous Nature: Lives Transformed by Oregon (2019)" by Marcy C. Houle, offers profiles of conservationists and activists who have made contributions to preserving Oregon's natural places and its quality of life. Houle used content gathered through personal interviews with Oregonians who made a difference in protecting our beautiful nature wildlife, forests and rivers.

After reading the book, Mary Hawes, a long-time Community Read volunteer, and supporter explained, "It is inspirational in telling the stories of Oregonians who worked hard to keep Oregon beautiful and available to all of us. As the author explains, 'This book is a love song to Oregon.'"

One of the chapters, "She Said Yes," tells the story of Nancy Russell. Anyone who has visited the Columbia Gorge in the springtime notices the abundance of wildflowers. Because of Nancy Russell's dedication, the Columbia Gorge has become a national scenic area and a treasure for all of us to enjoy.Â

After reading the book, Dan Crowley commented, "This book is outstanding in that it showcases how people without political clout can make a difference. It was inspirational."

"Her Mother's Daughter" tells the story of how Betsy Johnson became a steward of the Metolius River, another beautiful spot in Oregon worthy of protection to ensure it's available to all. Johnson lobbied to create "An Area of Critical Statewide Concern" in the Metolius Basin, which protected it from large-scale development.

Jefferson Community Read is Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The author will be speaking at several events around the area â€“ the Crooked River Ranch Senior Center, at the library, and during a meet-and-greet at the Art Adventure Gallery. As it becomes available, we'll have more activity information posted on the library website â€“ jcld.org. Copies of the book are available at the library for loan or purchase.

September is Library Sign-up Month

Remember that your library is more than just books! You can research your ancestors, learn simple car repairs, watch documentaries, check out movies and audiobooks, look for a job, find health information, and attend local programs for children, youth, and adults. And, of course, check out a book â€“ paper or electronic.

No time to stop by the library? No problem! Most of these resources are also available to you from the comfort of your home. You just need one thing â€“ a library card! Luckily, we have plenty of library cards in need of good homes. Even better, September is Library Card Sign-up Month!

We have almost 25,000 county residents; 4,147 people have a Jefferson County Library card. Based on the rising number of people finding their way to (or back to) the library, that's hard to believe. We'd like to see that number increase as we continue to expand our services and the collection.

If you don't have a library card, come sign up this month; it's easy. There is no charge for residents of the taxing district. A library card is $85 per year (quarter or half year cards available) for households outside the district. You'll need to provide a picture ID and a document with your current address (driver's license, utility bill, lease agreement).

Need another incentive? Get your card and sign up for a chance to win prizes. If you know someone who doesn't have a library card, bring them along to get a card, too. Can't make it into the building? Sign up online. Online tutorials are available to walk you through the process.

9/11/2001 photo exhibit at the library

A photo exhibit, "9/11/2001 â€“ The Day that Changed the World," will be at the library Sept. 7-11. The 9/11 Memorial and Museum and the National Endowment for the Humanities have created and shared the exhibition with libraries and schools across the county. Be sure to come in and visit this tribute to the events that happened 20 years ago.

"If we learn nothing else from this tragedy, we learn that life is short and there is no time for hate."

—Sandy Dahl, wife of Flight 93 pilot Jason Dahl, in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, in 2002.