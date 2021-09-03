Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan hosts Western Michigan after going winless at home

By LARRY LAGE
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Q9XH_0blQOBFA00
1 of 3

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan will soon get a chance to accomplish something it failed to do last season.

The Wolverines were winless at home during the pandemic-shortened season. They finished 2020 with two wins, four losses and three games canceled due to a COVID-19 breakout.

Michigan, unraked in the preseason for the first time since coach Jim Harbaugh’s debut season in 2015, can’t wait to host Western Michigan on Saturday.

“We’re really hungry, especially coming off the season we had last year,” receiver Mike Sainristil said. “That wasn’t really Michigan football. Of course I’m not happy we had a losing season, but it was a reality check for us.”

The Broncos were 4-2 last season, playing only Mid-American Conference schools. They return 19 starters on both sides of the ball. Kaleb Eleby is back under center after throwing 18 touchdown passes and just two interceptions last season.

“Quarterback Eleby, really fantastic,” Harbaugh said. “When you rank third in the country in pass efficiency, that’s playing really efficient. That’s playing really good football.”

Likewise, coach Tim Lester is a fan of the quarterback he has been preparing to face.

Harbaugh named Cade McNamara his starter on Monday, an announcement that Lester said did not surprise him based on how the quarterback played last season.

“He gets rid of the ball on time,” Lester said. “He has good feet. He can extend plays. Quarterbacks with good timing have success. He was by far the most efficient guy they had last year.”

FANS IN STANDS

Unlike last season, the Big House will welcome fans, and that fires up Harbaugh.

“I’m excited about it,” he said. “I think all our players are. I think Ann Arbor is. Most people I’ve talked to can’t wait to be back in that stadium. The only thing I could really compare it to is a Super Bowl environment.”

Lester said his players are excited about competing in front of about 100,000 fans after playing in front of none last season. While the Broncos may not be prepared for the sights, they will be used to the sounds after practicing with piped-in music.

“They’ve heard the fight song plenty of times now. Plenty,” Lester said. “I don’t know if their band can go as loud as our speakers go. It will be familiar when they hear it.”

ALMOST FULLY VAXXED

Harbaugh said 99% of his players have been vaccinated. Western Michigan’s entire team has at least started the vaccination process.

“We’re in a position where we can focus on (football), and not all the other noise,” Lester said.

NOT FOND MEMORIES

Michigan beat Western Michigan 49-3 in 2018 in the previous meeting.

“There were seven guys on the defense playing in the NFL,” Lester said. “That was a rough day.”

BIG GAINS

The Wolverines have a new defensive coordinator, former Baltimore Ravens assistant Mike Macdonald. The change led to nose tackle Mazi Smith adding weight to his 6-foot-3, 318-pound frame.

After being strict with his diet to fit former coordinator Don Brown’s scheme that required quicker linemen, Smith had a different approach at the dinner table over the last several months.

“I let loose a little bit,” he said with a grin.

QB COACHES

Harbaugh and Lester are two of 17 head coaches at the highest level of college football who played for the team’s they’re leading.

Harbaugh, who starred for the late Bo Schembechler in the mid-180s, is 49-22 over six seasons

Lester was a four-year starter in the late 1990s. He has not had a losing season in four years at Western Michigan, where he followed P.J. Fleck, who won big enough with the Broncos that he was hired to lead the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

___

Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage

___

More AP college football: https://twitter.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

561K+
Followers
309K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Schembechler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Michigan#College Football#Broncos#American Football#Ap#Wolverines#Mid American#The Big House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
Related
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

After further review, Edsall out immediately at UConn

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn football coach Randy Edsall has left the program a day after announcing he would retire at the end of the season. Edsall, whose teams have gone just 6-32 since he returned to the Huskies for a second stint as coach in 2017, will be replaced on an interim basis by defensive coordinator Lou Spanos, the school announced Sunday.
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Coaching football in the genes for Nick Sirianni

Coaching football is the genes for the Sirianni family. Nick Sirianni spent three hours listening to his brother coach Washington and Jefferson College to victory over John Carroll in a Division III college football game Saturday. On Sunday, the entire family will tune in to watch Nick coach his first regular-season game in the NFL when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Atlanta Falcons.
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Bulaga’s status questionable as Chargers prepare for opener

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Chargers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga’s status for Sunday’s opener against Washington remains questionable as he continues to deal with a hip flexor issue. Bulaga practiced on Monday after missing last week. A better prognosis on his status could come Wednesday when the first practice report...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Length of Saints’ displacement uncertain as Week 1 begins

The Saints expect the Dallas area and TCU practice facilities to serve as their home base into at least Week 2 of the NFL season, coach Sean Payton said Monday. Displaced from the New Orleans area by Hurricane Ida, the Saints had a closed practice indoors at TCU on Monday and will be there at the very least until they fly to Jacksonville to play Green Bay in a regular-season opener that had been originally scheduled for the Superdome.

Comments / 0

Community Policy