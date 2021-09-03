Cancel
Congress & Courts

Archive: Supreme Court affirms right to abortion in 7-2 Roe v. Wade decision

MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC NEWS ARCHIVE: January 22, 1973: After a delay for breaking news of the death of former President Lyndon Johnson, Betty Rollin reports for NBC News on reaction to the Supreme Court ruling in the case of Roe v. Wade.Sept. 3, 2021.

Congress & Courts
Fox News

Supreme Court Texas abortion ruling: AOC, progressives falsely claim Republicans overturned Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court ruled late Wednesday not to issue an injunction against the enforcement of a controversial Texas law that bans abortion when there is a fetal heartbeat – typically six weeks into a pregnancy – but despite making clear it was not making any constitutional judgments, progressives, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., are claiming it overturned Roe v. Wade.
Wade, NCWRAL

What the Supreme Court's inaction means for the future of Roe v. Wade

CNN — The Supreme Court early on Wednesday allowed Texas' six-week abortion ban to go into effect despite the fact that it violates Roe v. Wade, the landmark opinion -- still on the books -- that legalized abortion nationwide prior to viability, which can occur at around 24 weeks of pregnancy.
U.S. Politics
Cheddar News

Texas Abortion Ban Signals Potential End to Roe v. Wade

The nation's most restrictive abortion law in Texas has gone into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to place a hold on the legislation pending an emergency appeal. Molly Jong-Fast, an editor-at-large with the Daily Beast, joined Cheddar to provide some additional details about the state of abortions in Texas and the ramification that the law could lead to the end of Roe v. Wade. "There are six very conservative justices. Trump installed three justices. You only have to get to five to overturn things in the Supreme Court," she said. "So I think it's very likely that this will happen."
Texas StateMSNBC

Late night Supreme Court decision on Texas abortion law spotlights controversial shadow docket

The Supreme Court's late-night decision on the new, draconian Texas abortion law has highlighted the issue of the shadow docket, where the court makes 'emergency' decisions. Joy Reid and her panel analyze the use of the shadow docket, and other aspects of the courts often used as tools to support conservative agendas, plus how Democrats can use their current power in response.Sept. 4, 2021.
Texas StateSeattle Times

Roe v. Wade is dead in Texas — U.S. Supreme Court owes us an explanation

Most people expected Roe v. Wade to end — if the conservative-dominated Supreme Court decided to do away with the precedent — in a blockbuster, end-of-term court decision. The case instead died — as least in Texas, where a law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy went into effect Wednesday — because of a few unexplained procedural maneuvers from the Supreme Court and the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Texas StateMSNBC

Supreme Court allows Texas's near total ban on abortion to go into effect

NBC's Julia Ainsley, Adriana Pinon, Policy Counsel and Senior Staff Attorney at ACLU of Texas, and Yamiche Alcindor to discuss the Supreme Court refusing to block Texas's near total ban on abortions, a move coming under criticism for violating Roe v. Wade, and preview where the fight over abortion rights goes next. Sept. 2, 2021.
Congress & Courts

The Supreme Court Overturned Roe v. Wade in the Most Cowardly Manner Imaginable

At midnight on Wednesday, in an unsigned, 5–4 decision, the Supreme Court effectively overturned Roe v. Wade. The five most conservative Republican-appointed justices refused to block Texas’ abortion ban, which allows anyone to sue any individual who “aids or abets” an abortion after six weeks, when the vast majority occur. There is no exception for rape or incest. The decision renders almost all abortions in Texas illegal for the first time since 1973. Although the majority did not say these words exactly, the upshot of Wednesday’s decision is undeniable: The Supreme Court has abandoned the constitutional right to abortion. Roe is no longer good law.
Texas StateWashington Post

The Supreme Court’s worrisome decision not to intervene in Texas

The Supreme Court decided by a 5-to-4 majority not to issue an injunction against the implementation of a Texas law allowing private citizens to sue anyone involved in providing or facilitating an abortion of a fetus with an identifiable heartbeat, effectively banning abortion in Texas. The court’s majority ruled on...
Congress & Courts

POLITICO Playbook: SCOTUS ruling puts Roe v. Wade on the ropes

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: The Supreme Court, by 5 to 4, declined to block Texas’s law banning abortions after six weeks — a strong but not final indication that the court will soon overturn Roe v. Wade … Conservative majority cites “complex,” “novel” legal technicalities and insists constitutionality can still be reviewed later on … Chief Justice JOHN ROBERTS and the court’s three liberals write outraged dissents describing the law as clearly unconstitutional and blasting the majority for shirking their duty. … The ruling, per AP, “for now [strips] most women of the right to an abortion in the nation’s second-largest state.”

