Archive: Supreme Court affirms right to abortion in 7-2 Roe v. Wade decision

The nation's most restrictive abortion law in Texas has gone into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to place a hold on the legislation pending an emergency appeal. Molly Jong-Fast, an editor-at-large with the Daily Beast, joined Cheddar to provide some additional details about the state of abortions in Texas and the ramification that the law could lead to the end of Roe v. Wade. "There are six very conservative justices. Trump installed three justices. You only have to get to five to overturn things in the Supreme Court," she said. "So I think it's very likely that this will happen."