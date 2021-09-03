ANGELA FARMER: Everyone must work together for student safety

Carefully emerging from the pandemic, schools across the nation are filled with students excited to return to some degree of normalcy within the educational setting. While they may be required to wear masks and/or offer proof of vaccination, there is a strong pull toward finding familiarity in school. While most welcome this evolution, it is also paramount that all concerned are careful not to discount the reality that schools, while in some light may be considered to be safe-havens, are actually formal educational institutions whose goals focus on the dissemination of knowledge. It is the intent that at least some of the information instilled results in the students’ integration of this knowledge into their consciousness, to ultimately make the world a better place.