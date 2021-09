This week’s H & S Feed & Country Store Pet of the Week is “Rascal”. Rascal is a 3 year old tabby with a great disposition. He loves people and gets along well with other cats. Keep in mind that Rascal has tested positive for FIV. This is not a terminal illness, it just means that he will not be able to be in a home with other cats. His illness is contagious to other cats. If you already have a cat with FIV then you could have the both of them. Rascal is a very friendly cat that like to have head pets and cuddles. He calls to you for attention and loves to get it. If you have any more questions about this wonderful kitty give us a call at 641-673-3991 or message us. If you are interested in him fill out an application and we will give you a call to meet him.