Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

4 Top reasons to learn Machine Learning in 2021

By Kajol Aikat
techgig.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine Learning is currently one of the world's fastest-growing fields. Machine learning engineers, according to studies, are in high demand. Machine Learning and. are being used in a large number of businesses, which is the primary reason why there is a demand for positions in that industry. If you're still perplexed by all of your employment alternatives, it's time to consider pursuing a career in machine learning. Here's why:

content.techgig.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machine Learning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
UberCodecademy

What does a Data Engineer do?

Data engineering is a fast-growing field in the world of AI and data. But you might be wondering, what exactly does a Data Engineer do? In this article, we shine a spotlight on the role of Data Engineer, based on information shared by industry coaches Nana Essuman and Femi Anthony during the Black and Brilliant AI Accelerator program. Nana is the Director of Data Engineering at Condé Nast, and Femi Anthony is a Lead Data Engineer at Capital One.
SoftwareTech Times

Using AI As an Effective Crisis Management Tool

Using AI as an effective Crisis Management tool is a wise decision for many businesses and organisations to predict and prevent a crisis.Unfortunately, organisations that don't already carry out reputation checks on their associates and run checks on people they do business with that can highlight areas of concern leave themselves wide open to situations that can damage their brand and reputation and lose them business!
Computerscpajournal.com

ICYMI | The Development of Machine Learning and its Implications for Public Accounting

Featured, Uncategorized, ICYMI, June 2020 Issue, Technology |. Machine learning is an increasingly familiar technology term that encompasses a broad range of applications. Machine learning can enable businesses to sift through large amounts of data and find patterns that would have taken tens of thousands of labor hours. It has the potential to disrupt many industries and potentially create new industries. The purpose of this article is to explain machine learning and its potential impact on public accounting.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

10 Compelling Reasons to Learn Python for Data Science

Data science is a vast field with tons of entry points, depending on where and how you want to start. I started learning basic data science with a language called R, until I ran into one of its many limitations. Python has definitely won the battle of R vs Python for data science, as I learned. When I wanted to take the next step in my data science journey, I leaned on Python. Learning Python for data science is one of the fastest, easiest, and most fun ways to get into data science.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Statistical Machine Learning: Gradient Boosting & AdaBoost from Scratch

Mathematical Derivations of Boosting Procedures with full Computational Simulation. Boosting is a family of ensemble Machine Learning techniques for both discrete and continuous random variable targets. Boosting models take the form of Non-Parametric Additive models and are most typically specified with additive components being “weak learners”. From an empirical risk decomposition perspective, where it can be easily shown the Mean Squared Error (MSE) of any arbitrary statistical estimator is the additive sum of the squared bias and sampling variance of said sampling estimator…
Technologydatasciencecentral.com

What Does the Future of Machine Learning Look Like?

With machine learning now being behind many technologies, from Netflix’s recommendation algorithm to self-driving cars, it’s time for businesses to start taking a closer look. In this article, we will discuss the future of machine learning and its value throughout industries. Machine learning solutions continue to incorporate changes into businesses’...
Nashville, TNbelmont.edu

Entire Pharmacy P1 Class has Machine Learning Models Certified by Amazon

First-year students in the Belmont College of Pharmacy program have all worked to create successful machine learning models or “skills” that were certified, accepted and are now available for use by the general public on the Amazon Alexa store. This project pathway introduced the students to the concepts and terminology...
SoftwareSearchengineland.com

Ask the expert: Demystifying AI and Machine Learning in search

The world of AI and Machine Learning has many layers and can be quite complex to learn. Many terms are out there and unless you have a basic understanding of the landscape it can be quite confusing. In this article, expert Eric Enge will introduce the basic concepts and try to demystify it all for you. This is also the first of a four-part article series to cover many of the more interesting aspects of the AI landscape.
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

Mistakes I Made In My Machine Learning Career

The truth is you will make tons of mistakes in your career as an ML practitioner. The plus side is that there’s an opportunity to learn and level up for each mistake you make. In this article, you’ll come across mistakes that I’ve made so far in my career as...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

What Does It Really Mean to Learn Data Science?

In the beginning of 2019, I watched a TED talk which got me interested in data science. A professor was talking about one of his students who used machine learning to generate song lyrics. That was the start of my learning journey. It has been two and a half years...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Data Collection in Machine Learning Products

When I’ve just started my path in data science everything was about accurate modeling for me. But quickly I realized that to provide real value, models can’t exist in a vacuum. I was missing important aspects of data to get reasonable performance, it wasn’t very clear how users react to model outcomes. So I’ve started to collect examples from the products that I thought or knew were ML-powered, to understand the ways different companies collect their data to address these questions. In this post, I want to share some of the cases I’ve gathered, mostly from consumer-facing products, and what problems they solve for data scientists and product managers working on data-powered products.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

How to Make Real-Time Machine Learning Work for User Journeys

Why combining in-session and historical behavior is the right approach for B2C organizations. The onsite user experience is the most important touchpoint between a digital business and its customers. That’s why leading B2C organizations often turn to dynamic decisioning strategies to optimize their user journeys. A dynamic decisioning engine powered by Machine Learning (ML) can help product teams meet consumers’ increasing demand for personalization, while also guiding them toward meaningful business outcomes like conversions, engagement, and more.
Softwaredevops.com

Why You Should Use GitOps to Experiment With AI

As the pace at which artificial intelligence (AI) models are being constructed and inevitably updated starts to increase, it’s becoming more apparent that the pace at which data science teams are currently experimenting also needs to dramatically quicken. Many data science teams today are fortunate if they manage to successfully...
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Reverse-Engineering water properties, with Machine Learning

Machine Learning helps us a lot in everyday lives, and in ways sometimes we don’t even fully realize. The main principle (and the main reason why we use Machine Learning) is that when something is really hard to understand, we still might have a chance to solve it with data.
Computershackaday.com

Neuromorphic Computing: What Is It And Where Are We At?

For the last hundred or so years, collectively as humanity, we’ve been dreaming, thinking, writing, singing, and producing movies about a machine that could think, reason, and be intelligent in a similar way to us. The stories beginning with “Erewhon” published in 1872 by Sam Butler, Edgar Allan Poe’s “Maelzel’s Chess Player,” and the 1927 film “Metropolis” showed the idea that a machine could think and reason like a person. Not in magic or fantastical way. They drew from the automata of ancient Greece and Egypt and combined notions of philosophers such as Aristotle, Ramon Llull, Hobbes, and thousands of others.
Career Development & Advicetechgig.com

How to build a successful career in Data Engineering

It was not long back when we heard that Data Scientist was the sexiest job in the industry. But now, it is clearly visible that it is losing its sheen. And who are there to take its place: Data Engineers! Just like any other kind of engineering, data engineers are better enablers in any business to get a fine understanding of data. They are better equipped to create critical data pipelines, deliver quality infrastructure, and focus on data modeling, integration, optimisation, and quality. Thanks to their vast skillset, they support the data science team in a better manner in any organisation.
Educationtechxplore.com

Researchers offer standards for studies using machine learning

Researchers in the life sciences who use machine learning for their studies should adopt standards that allow other researchers to reproduce their results, according to a comment article published today in the journal Nature Methods. The authors explain that the standards are key to advancing scientific breakthroughs, making advances in...
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Machine Learning: Theme days on Natural Language Processing and MLOps in the fall

The Minds Mastering Machines developer conference is growing this year: In addition to the conference in May, the organizers are also judging heise.developer, iX and dpunkt.verlag two theme days in November 2021. The first on November 9th will be dedicated to language processing using Natural Language Processing, while the second on November 24th, under the heading MLOps, will show how a model can be efficiently brought into productive operation.
Businessfinextra.com

Machine learning startup Taktile raises $4.7m

Taktile, a German technology platform used by financial services companies to deploy machine learning applications, has raised $4.7 million in seed financing led by Index Ventures. Y Combinator, firstminute Capital, Plug and Play Ventures and the founders of several unicorns, including UiPath, Datadog and Github, joined the round. Taktile has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy