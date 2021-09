CHICAGO >> Even though she is fully vaccinated, Barbara Creed can’t yet visit her grandchildren in Texas. Creed is among thousands for whom the vaccine is less effective because she has received an organ transplant. The 67-year-old Oak Park, Ill., resident has watched the state reopen with some trepidation, as mask mandates for the unvaccinated are on an honor system and the delta variant is fueling an upswing in infections in Illinois.