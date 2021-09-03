Cancel
Japan's Yoshihide Suga: return of the one-year premier

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday he would step down https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japans-ruling-party-execs-meet-pm-suga-struggles-ahead-election-2021-09-03, setting the stage for a new premier after a one-year tenure marred by an unpopular COVID-19 response and sinking public support. Suga took over after Shinzo Abe resigned last September. Before Abe’s record eight-year tenure,...

Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
HealthKenosha News.com

Vaccine chief Kono popular favorite to become Japan's leader

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's outspoken Cabinet minister in charge of vaccinations, Taro Kono, has the most popular support to become the country's next leader, according to opinion polls released Monday, as potential candidates jockey to replace outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Kono, 58, a graduate of Georgetown University and fluent...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Japan Minister Kono May Gain Rival Camp's Support in PM Race

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese COVID-19 vaccine minister Taro Kono's chances of becoming the next leader of the ruling party, and subsequently prime minister, were boosted on Tuesday when a rival's party faction splintered. Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will hold a leadership election on Sept. 29, after Prime Minister Yoshihide...
PoliticsPosted by
TheConversationAU

Who will replace Yoshihide Suga as Japan's prime minister? Here's a rundown of the candidates

The sudden decision by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step aside as leader of Japan’s ruling conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has dramatically shaken up this month’s leadership race — and likely the national election, due soon after. Suga’s poor handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since succeeding Shinzo Abe last year led to a steady decline in his approval ratings, and the subsequent loss of backing from leaders in his party. Instead of a post-Olympic bump, Suga’s cabinet saw its lowest approval ratings since he took office at just 29% in mid-August. The Japan Times blamed this on Suga’s government,...
Politicsinvesting.com

Here’s Who to Look Out for in the Race to Succeed Japan’s Suga

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s surprise decision last week to effectively step down as premier by dropping out of a party leadership election has thrown open the race to replace him. While Suga appointed no successor during his year-long tenure as premier, vaccine czar Taro Kono has emerged...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japanese PM's rival Kishida urges coronavirus stimulus package

TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Japan's former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, who is challenging Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as ruling party chief, said on Thursday an economic stimulus package worth "tens of trillions of yen" was needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Kishida also said Japan must maintain ultra-low interest...
Politicsindustryglobalnews24.com

Prime Minister of Japan, Suga drops out of Party election

Japan is currently facing the worst wave of Covid-19 Suga’s support ratings drops below 30%. Prime Minister of Japan, Yoshihide Suga announced that he is not going to be a part of the ruling liberal democratic party leadership in the upcoming Assembly Elections. The assembly elections are going to be held in the month of September. He ruled for nearly one year and ....
PoliticsAntelope Valley Press

Suga bows out of party vote, paves way for new Japan leader

TOKYO — Amid growing criticism of his handling of the pandemic, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday he won’t run for the leadership of the governing party later this month, paving the way for a new Japanese leader after just a year in office. Suga told reporters that heading Japan’s...
Politicsomahanews.net

Japan's ruling party leaders gear up to succeed PM Suga

Tokyo [Japan], September 4 (ANI): Japan's ruling party leaders have geared up to become the successor of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga after the latter's abrupt decision to pull out of his party's presidential election at the end of September, a media report said on Saturday. On Friday, Suga said that...
PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Japan’s Prime Minister Says He’s Done After Less Than a Year in Office

The prime minister of Japan has decided that he’s had enough after just under a year in office. Yoshihide Suga only took over as the head of the Japanese government last September, but his short time in power has been dominated by growing public anger over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the Tokyo Olympics. Suga told reporters that he’ll step down ahead of an internal party leadership election this month, which will be followed by a general election expected to take place in October. “The battle against the coronavirus takes a vast amount of energy and I don’t feel it is possible to carry on with that and fight the upcoming election for the party leadership,” Suga said Friday, according to The Guardian. Tokyo is under its fourth of state of emergency due to the pandemic, and just over half of the national population is fully vaccinated.
Public HealthThe Independent

Japan PM Yoshihide Suga decides to step down after surging Covid cases

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has decided to step down after surging Covid cases. Suga announced on Friday said he would step down, setting the stage for a new premier after a one-year tenure marred by an unpopular Covid-19 response and rapidly dwindling public support. Mr. Suga told reporters: “Running...
MarketsValueWalk

Suga’s Departure Likely To Lift Dented Investor Confidence In Japan

“Investor confidence in the Japanese market had taken a hit as the country confronted its worst wave of the pandemic. The latest HL survey showed confidence in Japan fell by 8% in August, so it’s not surprising that the news of Yoshihide Suga departure saw stocks in Tokyo lift in response. By announcing he won’t run for re-election in the upcoming leadership race, he’s stepping down as premier, to make way for a successor to try and halt soaring infection rates. Although the Nikkei ended up 2%, gains may have been held back, because Suga was considered to be pro-business and had spearheaded a drive to promote a more digital focused economy, and push firms to become leaner and more efficient to solve Japan’s sluggish productivity problem. Investor confidence in Japan is now likely to lift, but the political turmoil of Suga standing down after only just a year in position, following the near eight year Abe era, may weigh on future gains. The ruling party is now in a race to find a new leader just weeks before the general election, and as candidates jostle for pole position, uncertainty is likely to reign on the markets.”
CoronavirusFXStreet.com

Japan PM Suga: Decided not to run in LDP leadership race

Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga said that he has decided not to run in Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership race and that instead, he will focus on coronavirus measures. Earlier on, Japanese media outlets reported that Suga will not stand in the upcoming LDP election. Kyodo reported that Suga may resign as a PM on September 30.

