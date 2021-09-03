Nancy’s Boston Garden
Today we’re visiting Nancy Kressin’s garden. I have been building my garden in the Boston neighborhood of West Roxbury for 24 years, with the simultaneous goals of collecting as many plants as possible, sustaining bloom from spring to fall, and growing healthy and attractive plants in extremely difficult conditions in some areas (dry full shade under Norway maples and white pines). One key strategy I use in these tough areas is to insert pots of annuals to brighten shady areas, adding plants with chartreuse (for example, hostas, Hakonechloa macra ‘All Gold’, Zones 5–9, and Persicaria ‘Lance Corporal’, Zones 4–8) and silver foliage (Pulmonaria ‘Majeste’ Zones 3–8) to reflect light.www.finegardening.com
