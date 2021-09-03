Cancel
Salem, MA

SSU to rename campus after Harrington

By Dustin Luca Staff Writer
Gloucester Daily Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM — Salem State University is renaming an entire campus after the person responsible for putting it on campus maps. The late Nancy Harrington, who served for two decades as the institution's president and was the first woman to do so, will have her name placed across what is now Central Campus, on Friday, Sept. 10. Central Campus includes the recently built Viking Hall, Bertolon School of Business, and other operations immediately south of Rainbow Terrace along Loring Avenue.

