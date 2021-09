With renewed popularity for the euro and the US dollar’s ​​cautious anticipation of US job numbers, the EUR/USD corrected upwards to the 1.1857 resistance level before settling around 1.1840 as of this writing. While many in the market still maintained bearish views on the medium-term outlook for the euro, rising hopes for a possible fourth-quarter policy shift at the European Central Bank (ECB) worked in tandem with fresh dollar drops to discourage further bets against the currency this week.