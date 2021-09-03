Cancel
Long Beach, CA

VIDEO: Lakewood vs. North Torrance, Football

By Tyler Hendrickson
The 562
The 562
 4 days ago
Lakewood played its first home game of the season on Thursday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium, hosting North Torrance. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.

The 562

The 562

Long Beach, CA
Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

Lakewood, CA
The 562

The562.org’s Athletes of the Week

Congratulations to this week’s Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Naples Rib Company. Two weeks after his spectacular week one debut, Jordan junior Damian Henderson has another sensational game last week in a win over Fairfax. Henderson had three touchdowns: an 80-yard kickoff return, a 20-yard run, and a 50-yard punt return for a score.
Long Beach, CA
The 562

LBCC Football Shuts Out LA Harbor in Return to Competition

After waiting 651 days between games, the Long Beach City College Vikings returned to the football field on Saturday afternoon at LA Harbor. The Vikings put on a dominant performance on the road, blanking the Seahawks, 32-0. “It was amazing to be out there,” said ninth-year LBCC head coach Brett...
Long Beach, CA
The 562

Football: Long Beach Poly Flattened By Mission Viejo

A young Long Beach Poly team wasn’t ready for primetime as the Jackrabbits were beaten handily by Mission Viejo in a televised game Friday night. Poly fell to 0-2 on the season with the loss, which saw them trail by just seven at halftime but fall 41-14. “It’s very hard...
Compton, CA
The 562

High School Football Preview: Compton at Inglewood

Compton will have its hands full tonight when it visits Inglewood for a rare nonleague match up. Inglewood (2-0) has brought in a host of talent this season and already has a quality 29-26 win over Loyola on its resume. Compton (1-0) dominated an over matched Compton Centennial team last...
Lakewood, CA
The 562

Season Preview: Jordan Boys’ Water Polo

All of The562’s water polo coverage for the 2021-22 school year is sponsored by Aqualand. Visit AqualandOfTheFree.com to learn more. Jordan is also trying to revamp its program under former Lakewood coach Phil Geiger after the Panthers missed the spring season. Geiger came to Jordan to operate the pool and...
Long Beach, CA
The 562

Football: Jordan Beats Fairfax, Improves to 2-1

No high school football team in Long Beach has won more games than the Jordan Panthers, who improved to 2-1 with an impressive road win at Fairfax on Thursday evening. Jordan fell behind 6-0 early, then rallied behind another big performance from Damian Henderson, winning 36-20. Asked how his team...
Long Beach, CA
The 562

Season Preview: Long Beach Poly Boys’ Water Polo

All of The562’s water polo coverage for the 2021-22 school year is sponsored by Aqualand. Visit AqualandOfTheFree.com to learn more. The Long Beach Poly boys’ water polo program continues to grow under sixth-year head coach Ish Pluton, also a Jackrabbit alum and former players. Pluton and other Poly coaches recently started a club program, the 562 Water Polo Club, to serve as a feeder program for the Jackrabbits, and they’re already seeing dividends.
Long Beach, CA
The 562

Long Beach High School Football Schedule, Week 3

Lakewood vs. North Torrance, 7:30 p.m. (Veterans Memorial Stadium) An LBC native, Mike Guardabascio has been covering Long Beach sports professionally for 13 years, with his work published in dozens of Southern California magazines and newspapers. He's won numerous awards for his writing as well as the CIF Southern Section’s Champion For Character Award, and is the author of three books about Long Beach history.
Lakewood, CA
The 562

Volleyball: Lakewood Dominates Long Beach Poly in Sweep

After the first set of Lakewood and Long Beach Poly’s Moore League season-opening battle on Tuesday afternoon, Lancers head coach Mike Wadley got his team’s attention. “I told them, how awesome is this?,” he said. “We’re actually in the gym, we’re competing, after not having a season at all last year.”
Long Beach, CA
The 562

Long Beach Boys’ Water Polo Tournament Starts Tomorrow

Long Beach Poly boys’ water polo is hosting the Long Beach Invitational tournament again this weekend with Moore League counterparts Wilson and Millikan also in the mix of 24 teams. Poly, Cabrillo, Jordan and the Belmont Plaza Pool will be hosting games today and tomorrow. The semifinals and finals are...
Long Beach, CA
The 562

PODCAST: Is Long Beach Football Going Forward Or Backward?

This week we’re checking on all of the Long Beach high school football teams in relation to their offseason expectations. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
Long Beach, CA
The 562

Long Beach Poly Girls’ Volleyball Preview 2021

The Jackrabbits will try to win a fourth consecutive Moore League championship this year, for the first time in program history–and they’ll have a former league rival running the show. Lakewood alum Megan Moenoa was Poly’s splashy hire to replace Leland McGrath two years ago, but after the 2020 season was canceled, Moenoa had to wait to see her team on the court.
Long Beach, CA
The 562

PREVIEW: LBCC Football Makes Emotional Return

After a two-year layoff, the Long Beach City College football team is ready to get back on the field and make itself known again. LBCC didn’t compete last year, and weren’t allowed to even go back on campus for conditioning workouts, something that high school and NCAA athletes were able to do more or less continuously throughout the pandemic. That led to a lot of frustration and pent-up desire to get back on the field.
Lakewood, CA
The 562

Lakewood High School Girls’ Volleyball Preview 2021

Expectations are high once again for the Lancers as longtime coach Mike Wadley tries to turn his group of talented players into a cohesive unit. “We have a team that can go far in the playoffs,” Wadley said. “Two years ago we developed over time and made a good playoff run. I expect us to go through that again. They’ve all played in big matches and I feel like we’ll be a more seasoned team when the playoffs come around.”
Avalon, CA
The 562

Avalon High School Girls’ Volleyball

Avalon volleyball coach Carlos Martinez Jr. had perhaps the team in Southern California that was most ready to get back on the court this season after the full year off due to COVID-19. His Lancers have been the best team on Catalina Island the last few years, and were the CIF Southern Section championship runner-ups in 2019. That left his team hungry to come back and try to win a title–something they couldn’t do last year because of the pandemic.
Long Beach, CA
The 562

Bryson Sponsors The562’s Cross-Country Coverage For 2021-22

The562 is pleased to announce its newest sponsor of local sports coverage. Bryson is a local leader in financial and insurance services, serving the Long Beach community since 1969. Bryson has agreed to sponsor all of the cross-country coverage that will appear on The562.org during the upcoming school year. The...
Long Beach, CA
The 562

Aqualand Sponsors The562’s Water Polo Coverage for 2021-22

All of The562’s water polo coverage for the 2021-22 school year has been sponsored by Aqualand–a family-run business founded by Matty & Lesley Mitchell. Aqualand offers a variety of camps for children and adults covering various aquatic activities including surfing and water polo. The sponsorship will help offset The562’s costs...

Comments / 0

