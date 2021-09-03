Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ness County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Ness, Rush by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-03 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ness; Rush The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Flood Warning for Rush County in central Kansas East Central Ness County in west central Kansas * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 238 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include La Crosse, Bazine, Otis, Bison, McCracken, Rush Center, Liebenthal, Timken, Alexander, Hargrave, Nekoma, Loretta and Shaffer. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Rush County, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
City
Bison, KS
City
Timken, KS
City
Rush Center, KS
City
Mccracken, KS
City
Dodge City, KS
County
Ness County, KS
City
Liebenthal, KS
City
La Crosse, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Ness#Doppler#Alexander Hargrave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
CelebritiesABC News

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies at 88

PARIS -- Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless,” whose crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin went on to make him one of the country’s most recognizable leading men, has died. He was 88. His death was confirmed by the office of his lawyer, Michel Godest...
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

South Carolina attorney resigns and enters rehab after being shot in the head months after deaths of his wife and son

(CNN) — Alex Murdaugh, the prominent South Carolina attorney who said he was shot Saturday, about three months after he discovered the bodies of his wife and son shot dead outside the family's home, said Monday he plans to resign from his law firm and begin an unspecified rehabilitation treatment, according to a statement obtained by CNN affiliate WCSC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy