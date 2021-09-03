Flood Warning issued for Ness, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ness; Rush The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Flood Warning for Rush County in central Kansas East Central Ness County in west central Kansas * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 238 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include La Crosse, Bazine, Otis, Bison, McCracken, Rush Center, Liebenthal, Timken, Alexander, Hargrave, Nekoma, Loretta and Shaffer. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.