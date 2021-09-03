Cancel
Electronics

Sony A7c: a pro-level camera at an affordable price

By Dr Matthew Partridge
moneyweek.com
Cover picture for the articleOne of the defining features of a serious camera is the size of its sensor. Smartphones and cameras intended for casual snaps typically have a sensor smaller than one inch. “Prosumer” and enthusiast cameras tend to have larger ones, affording better image quality (especially in low light). Many professionals prefer to go with “full-frame” sensors, which are an attempt to replicate the 35mm format used in the days of film. Sadly, these tend to be exponentially more expensive, as well as bigger and heavier, which is why APS-C (or “crop” sensor) cameras are often considered the best compromise for hobbyists.

