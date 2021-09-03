Concacaf World Cup Qualifying: Why the USMNT, Mexico won't have VAR while they try and qualify for Qatar

Concacaf's grasp of geometry has evolved due to the pandemic, but the end result is actually quite apropos. World Cup qualifying in the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football is typically a brutal fight to the finish. It takes brains and brawn, savvy and skill, and those who make it out on the right side typically have to claw their way for it, no holds barred. Style points are fun, but just getting through at all is the aim. The Octagon, where mixed martial arts fighters beat each other senseless, then, is a pretty apt representation of the road to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.