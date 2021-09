Wayra Germany announced today that it is bringing Astrocast and Telefónica together for an IoT product collaboration in its new 5G Tech Lab. Wayra Germany is the open innovation hub of the telecommunications group Telefónica. Their goal is to identify start-ups that can work with Telefónica´s business units, starting with a pilot project. Astrocast delivers the world’s most advanced SatIoT services enabling companies to manage, track and measure remote sensors. Telefónica delivers consumer and industrial IoT solutions through its’ network and trackers. In this new collaboration, the Astrocast Astronode S will integrate with Telefónica trackers, enabling customers to track critical IoT assets anywhere in the world. The final proof-of-concept will be showcased in the 5G Tech Lab.