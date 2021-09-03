Church News

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will host its annual men's day worship and praise services virtually. At 6 p.m. Sept. 10, the guest preacher will be the Rev. Rodney Smith, pastor of First AME Church at Oakland, Ca. At 6 p.m. Sept. 11, the guest preacher will be the Rev. Derick Easter, pastor of New St. Hurricane Baptist Church of Pine Bluff. At 11 a.m. Sept. 12, services will feature the Rev. Robert Shaw, pastor of Bethel AME Church at San Francisco, Ca. To attend virtually, visit www.stjohnamepinebluff.org or https://www.facebook.com/St.JohnPineBluff/ or https://www.facebook.com/rev.cwilliams. To attend by Zoom the ID number is 4322086226 and password: 1117. By audio, dial 1-312-626-6799 and when prompted enter 4322086226# then when prompted enter 1117#

