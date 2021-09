The first time Toby Sanderson traveled with the University of Central Arkansas football team was on Sept. 24, 2016. Then a redshirt, he took in a crucial game from the sidelines, as the Bears took down in-state foe Arkansas State 28-23 at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro. In particular, he remembers UCA's first touchdown of the game, a 47-punt return about seven minutes into the contest.