Coronavirus surge puts Idaho hospitals on the brink

CINCINNATI, Ohio — A judge in southwest Ohio has reversed an earlier court order and says a hospital cannot be forced to treat a coronavirus patient with ivermectin, a drug which has not been approved by the FDA for treatment of COVID-19. Butler County Common Pleas Judge Michael Oster issued the order Monday, the Ohio Capital Journal reports. Julie Smith, whose husband, Jeff Smith, 51, has COVID and has been on an incubator for 30 days in UC West Chester Hospital, obtained an injunction on Aug. 23 ordering the hospital to treat her husband with ivermectin, a drug used as a dewormer in horses and an anti-parasitic in humans, WLWT Channel 5 reports.