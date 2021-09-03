Cancel
Montgomery County, TX

KINGWOOD HOMEOWNER SHOOTS AND KILLS CAR BURGLAR

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 4 days ago

On September 02, 2021, at about 9:00 PM the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office received several 911 calls reporting a burglary and later shooting in the 22700 block of Adrift Row Lane, Porter, Texas. During the investigation, MCTXSheriff Homicide/Violent Crimes Detectives were advised that a homeowner received an alarm indicating motion in their driveway. Upon going outside, the homeowner discovered an unknown male inside their vehicle. The homeowner ordered the male out of his vehicle at gunpoint. The suspect refused to comply with the homeowner's instructions and made the statement "I'm not going back to prison" then became uncooperative and aggressive. During the altercation, the homeowner discharged his firearm, striking the suspect. The suspect was pronounced deceased upon the arrival of medical staff. The circumstances surrounding the discharge of the firearm are currently under investigation.

