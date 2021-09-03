Cancel
Fayetteville, AR

UA's veteran golfers face tough schedule

Arkansas Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE -- Coach Brad McMakin opens his 16th season at the University of Arkansas on a familiar golf course with a different format and a mostly veteran roster. The No. 19 Razorbacks, the defending SEC runners-up, will tee it off the next three days at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif., with seven other teams at the Carmel Cup. Arkansas is playing in the tourney, co-hosted by Texas Tech and Vanderbilt, for the 10th consecutive year in the final season of the event.

