CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

European stocks mark worst fall in 2 weeks on U.S. job jitters

By Ambar Warrick, Sruthi Shankar
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a9Ytr_0blQHAFo00
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 2, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

Sept 3 (Reuters) - European stocks slipped on Friday as U.S. employment data pointed towards slowing growth in the world's largest economy, with retail and travel stocks exposed to American markets suffering the most.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) slipped 0.6%, marking its worst fall in two weeks after data showed the U.S. economy created the fewest jobs in seven month in August. Global equities also tumbled after the data. read more

Retail stocks (.SXRP) were among the worst performers for the day, dropping 0.9%. Bookseller WH Smith (SMWH.L), which makes at least a quarter of its earnings from U.S. customers, was the worst performer in the sector, down 3.4%.

Travel stocks (.SXTP) sank 1%.

The laggard U.S. data was attributed to a rise in the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. But analysts saw a bright side in the reading, specifically that weakness in the job market would give less impetus to the Federal Reserve to rein in liquidity measures.

"Friday's weaker-than-expected jobs puts less pressure on the Fed to taper its stimulus, which is likely to provide a short-term boost for stocks. The stock market loves stimulus and any indication that the Fed will remain fully accommodative is good news for investors," said Jay Pestrichelli, CEO of ZEGA Financial.

European technology stocks (.SX8P) were the best performers for the week, up nearly 2% as investors fled to sectors most resilient to disruptions caused by the pandemic.

A private survey also showed activity in China's services sector contracted sharply in August as restrictions to curb the COVID-19 Delta variant threatened to derail the recovery. read more

But euro zone business activity remained strong last month, IHS Markit's survey showed, suggesting the bloc's economy could be back to pre-COVID-19 levels by year-end despite fears about the Delta variant of the coronavirus and widespread supply chain issue. read more

The European Central Bank will meet next week amid calls from several hawkish members to slow down its pandemic-era purchases programme. A Reuters poll sees the bank announcing a cut to its asset purchases, given a recent spike in inflation. read more

Payments company Nexi (NEXII.MI) slipped 0.8% after Italy's competition watchdog said it had opened an investigation into the company's planned merger with domestic rival SIA.

Spanish fund distribution firm Allfunds (ALLFG.AS) jumped 11.7%, and was the best performer on the STOXX 600 after its maiden first-half results beat expectations.

German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) is expected to announce new entrants to the blue-chip DAX index (.GDAXI) on Friday, part of the index's biggest ever overhaul.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

178K+
Followers
205K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Stocks#Technology Stocks#American#Pan European#Stoxx#Retail#Sxrp#Sxtp#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Zega Financial#Ihs Markit#The European Central Bank#Spanish#Allfunds#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
Stockswealthmanagement.com

More Strategists Say a Storm Is Brewing in the U.S. Stock Market

(Bloomberg) -- Strategists from almost all the top Wall Street banks have come out this week with a nervous message about the U.S. stock market. The latest views hail from Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and echo earlier pronouncements from Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall St subdued on inflation data, Apple drop

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Dow and S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.08% (Updates prices, adds comment) Sept 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes were subdued on Friday as signs of higher inflation...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Slowdown concerns weigh on European markets

European markets look set to end what has been another negative week on a mixed note, with both the FTSE100 and DAX both finishing lower for the second week in succession. Today’s more resilient tone has been largely driven by a rebound in basic resources and industrials, and has come in spite of a disappointing UK GDP number for July, which showed that economic activity almost stalled, due to a number of different issues, including the “pingdemic” and shortages of materials.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields higher after inflation data, 10-yr poised for weekly gain

(Updates prices, adds weekly data) By Chuck Mikolajczak NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose on Friday following its biggest two day drop in about three weeks after economic data indicated high inflation could persist for some time. The producer price index for final demand rose 0.7% last month, the Labor Department said, a tick above the 0.6% estimate. In the 12 months through August, the index has accelerated 8.3%, the largest year-over-year advance since November 2010. Investors have been highly attuned to labor market and inflation data for signs of when the U.S. Federal Reserve may announce plans to begin tapering its massive bond-buying program. But rising COVID-19 cases from the Delta variant threaten to stall the economic recovery, which could alter the Fed's policy path. On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced policies that require most federal employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations and push large employers to have their workers inoculated or tested weekly. "The fact we are locking down and causing some economic destruction again is having a positive effect on bond yields," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. "Everybody that is in the economic world sees inflation ... it is definitely there but the market is discounting it because of the variant, that is really the bigger picture." The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 4.1 basis points to 1.341%. For the week, the yield was up 3 basis points and on pace for its third straight weekly gain, which would mark the longest streak of weekly gains since a seven-week run that ended in mid-March. The 10-year yield has traded between a high of 1.423% and a low of 1.127% since mid-July, and di Galoma expects that range to play out until early October. Multiple Fed officials have this week said a slowdown in job growth wouldn't necessarily throw the central bank's plan to cut asset purchases this year off track, even after last week's payrolls report fell well short of expectations. On Friday, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester reiterated her stance from late August that she would like tapering to begin this year. On Thursday, the European Central Bank said it would over the coming quarter slow its emergency bond purchases implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 3.7 basis points to 1.936%. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 112.2 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 0.1 basis point at 0.217%. September 10 Friday 2:04PM New York / 1804 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.045 0.0456 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-210/256 0.2167 0.001 Three-year note 99-200/256 0.4485 0.011 Five-year note 99-174/256 0.816 0.029 Seven-year note 100-8/256 1.1203 0.039 10-year note 99-40/256 1.3411 0.041 20-year bond 98-40/256 1.8612 0.038 30-year bond 101-116/256 1.9358 0.037 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 10.00 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.00 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.25 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.50 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -25.75 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Editing by Nick Zieminski)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-European stocks gain on tech and luxury boost, but set for weekly losses

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Telecoms in the red (Adds comment, updates prices) Sept 10 (Reuters) - European stocks inched higher on Friday, lifted by technology and luxury shares, while investors weighed risks from tighter monetary policies after the European Central Bank signalled a slowdown of its pandemic-era bond purchases.
StocksForexTV.com

European Stocks To Open Weak

European stocks are expected to open muted as markets digest the ECB’s commentary a day ago. On Thursday, the European Central Bank said it would slow down on bond purchases under the 1.85 trillion-euro Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP).
StocksTimes Daily

Stocks fall in afternoon trading, widening weekly losses

Stocks edged lower Thursday afternoon on Wall Street in choppy trading while investors continue assessing the pace of economic growth. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Stocksmarketresearchtelecast.com

European stocks cut losses after expected slight reduction in ECB stimulus

Sep 9 (Reuters) – Euro zone stocks rebounded from session lows and closed little changed on Thursday after the European Central Bank indicated it will only slightly reduce its purchases of emergency bonds in the next quarter, as expected. the market. * After losing 0.9% in morning trading, the pan-European...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. shares retreat, European shares end little-changed

* European stocks pare losses, U.S. shares reverse. * Hong Kong benchmark falls 2.3% on China gaming crackdown. * Dollar steady, euro nudges up as ECB reduces bond buying. * Oil steady, aluminium perched at 13-year high, gold dips (Updates prices throughout, adds comment) WASHINGTON/LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - European...
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stocks Higher; ECB Decision, Asian Gains Help

Investing.com - European stock markets edged higher Friday, with investors digesting the European Central Bank’s policy decision and the latest U.K. growth figures. At 4:10 AM ET (0810 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.2% higher, the CAC 40 in France rose 0.3% and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 climbed 0.3%.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies on dollar retreat, heads for a weekly fall

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on Friday, caught between a pullback in the dollar and growing uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve’s timeline to start tapering stimulus, with the precious metal heading to record a weekly decline. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was little changed at $1,795.86 per...
StocksCNBC

European stocks reverse gains to close lower amid inflation jitters; Rubis down 8%

LONDON — European stock markets closed lower on Friday, reversing earlier gains, as traders weighed concerns over rising inflation and central bank action. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down 0.3%, after having climbed earlier in the day. The benchmark also finished the week in the red, falling 1.2%. Utilities shares led the losses Friday, down 1.3%.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar drops with US yields, euro buoyed as ECB trims emergency support

(Adds Fed speakers, updates prices) * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The dollar dipped on Thursday as Treasury yields fell after the U.S. government saw strong demand for a sale of 30-year bonds, while the euro was supported after the European Central Bank said it would trim emergency bond purchases over the coming quarter. The greenback has largely moved in line with Treasury yields this week. Yields fell on Thursday after the Treasury completed $120 billion in coupon-bearing supply scheduled for this week. Against a basket of peers, the dollar is holding above a one-month low reached on Friday when jobs data for August showed that jobs growth slowed. The dollar index dropped 0.23% to 92.47, up from a one-month low of 91.94 on Friday. Investors are focused on when the Federal Reserve is likely to begin paring bond purchases as it balances rising price pressures against a still relatively soft employment picture. Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans on Thursday said the U.S. economy is "not out of the woods yet," and that despite strong economic growth and the promise of vaccines, challenges remain, including supply chain and labor market bottlenecks. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman, meanwhile, added her voice to the growing number of policymakers who say the weak August jobs report likely won't throw off the central bank's plan to trim its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases later this year. Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week to the lowest level in nearly 18 months, offering more evidence that job growth was being hindered by labor shortages rather than cooling demand for workers. The euro was also supported after the ECB maintained a dovish tone and offered no major surprises as it took a first small step toward unwinding the emergency aid that has propped up the euro zone economy during the pandemic. In the past two quarters, the bank has purchased around 80 billion euros worth of debt each month. It provided no numerical guidance for the three months ahead, but analysts had predicted before the meeting that purchases would fall to between 60 billion and 70 billion euros in those months. “The ECB is delivering mainly as expected today,” analysts at TD Securities said in a report. “Looking ahead, the focus will be on how the ECB defines "moderately" - anything less than €60bn/mo could be bearish.” The euro gained 0.11% on the day to $1.1828. Bitcoin edged higher it attempted to recover from a large and sudden price drop on Tuesday. The cryptocurrency gained 1.28% to $46,680. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:30PM (1930 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.4830 92.7030 -0.23% 2.781% +92.7620 +92.3780 Euro/Dollar $1.1828 $1.1816 +0.11% -3.19% +$1.1842 +$1.1805 Dollar/Yen 109.7000 110.2100 -0.45% +6.22% +110.2650 +109.6350 Euro/Yen 129.75 130.28 -0.41% +2.23% +130.3200 +129.6800 Dollar/Swiss 0.9169 0.9220 -0.53% +3.66% +0.9223 +0.9162 Sterling/Dollar $1.3840 $1.3771 +0.52% +1.32% +$1.3863 +$1.3755 Dollar/Canadian 1.2653 1.2694 -0.35% -0.66% +1.2727 +1.2623 Aussie/Dollar $0.7371 $0.7365 +0.10% -4.17% +$0.7394 +$0.7347 Euro/Swiss 1.0845 1.0893 -0.44% +0.35% +1.0897 +1.0845 Euro/Sterling 0.8545 0.8579 -0.40% -4.39% +0.8588 +0.8524 NZ $0.7112 $0.7102 +0.17% -0.94% +$0.7133 +$0.7084 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.6780 8.7130 -0.40% +1.06% +8.7245 +8.6615 Euro/Norway 10.2650 10.2925 -0.27% -1.93% +10.3135 +10.2280 Dollar/Sweden 8.6083 8.6273 -0.17% +5.03% +8.6435 +8.5866 Euro/Sweden 10.1816 10.1994 -0.17% +1.04% +10.2135 +10.1640 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Philippa Fletcher and Jonathan Oatis)
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Gold, Stocks, and Bitcoin: Weekly Overview — September 9

This week’s price movements for Bitcoin (BTC), gold, and our stock picks Robinhood and MicroStrategy. Bitcoin’s week turned out rather poorly, after sustaining above the $50,000 mark, which it managed to breach on September 2. Although it dipped below the next day, it pushed back to $51,000 later, before falling back around $50,500 where it lingered until September 5. Bitcoin then jumped up to $52,000, which it maintained into September 6, reaching $52,000 by September 7. However, over the course of the day Bitcoin dropped substantially, reaching as low as nearly $44,000, although it sustained around $48,000. It then fell further, trading around $46,000 going into September 9. It is currently trading around $47,000.

Comments / 0

Community Policy