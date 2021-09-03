Blue Devils dialed into victory over Herd
ELK GROVE — Davis High volleyball head coach Julie Crawford feels communication is one of the keys to a successful team. The Blue Devils took their coach’s message loud and clear on Wednesday. That resulted in winning their Delta League opener against Elk Grove’s squad. Plenty of talking, blended with other phases of the sport and the Thundering Herd forced into errors, Davis defeated Elk Grove 3-1; the final scores were 25-22, 20-25, 25-19, 25-10.www.davisenterprise.com
Comments / 0