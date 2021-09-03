Cancel
Letter to the editor: Doubting the scientists is foolish

By KARENE R. WILLIAMS
Bakersfield Californian
 4 days ago

First let me state that I have had both Moderna vaccinations to protect me from COVID-19. While I do understand some people not wanting to take the vaccinations, their reasoning is puzzling to me. I have heard that the scientists did not test it long enough, they are afraid of the side affects, etc. I believe in the scientific evidence and will take the boosters when they are available.

