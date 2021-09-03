Padres Down on the Farm: September 2 (Agustin Ruiz homers for SA/Scholtens 5 Ks for EP/Tirso Ornelas homers for FW)
SS Matt Batten – 1-for-3, BB, 2 SB. SP Jesse Scholtens – 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K. The Chihuahuas held on to defeat the Express 2-1 in a pitcher’s duel that saw El Paso allow only one run, a ninth-inning solo home run by Round Rock shortstop Ryan Dorow. Six different pitchers took the mound for El Paso on Thursday night, with five of them going at least one inning while allowing no runs.www.eastvillagetimes.com
