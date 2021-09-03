Padres Down on the Farm: September 2 (Agustin Ruiz homers for SA/Scholtens 5 Ks for EP/Tirso Ornelas homers for FW)

That’s another win for our Pittsburgh Pirates, who have now won two games in a row and four out of their last five. They got two big homers — one, a solo shot from Michael Chavis in the third and the other a two-run dinger by Anthony Alford in the fourth — while pitcher JT Brubaker looked more like the guy who started the season than the guy who’s struggled of late. He went five innings, giving up no runs on four hits and striking our six to spearhead the Pittsburgh victory.