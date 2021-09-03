Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Padres Down on the Farm: September 2 (Agustin Ruiz homers for SA/Scholtens 5 Ks for EP/Tirso Ornelas homers for FW)

By Kevin Modafferi
eastvillagetimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSS Matt Batten – 1-for-3, BB, 2 SB. SP Jesse Scholtens – 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K. The Chihuahuas held on to defeat the Express 2-1 in a pitcher’s duel that saw El Paso allow only one run, a ninth-inning solo home run by Round Rock shortstop Ryan Dorow. Six different pitchers took the mound for El Paso on Thursday night, with five of them going at least one inning while allowing no runs.

www.eastvillagetimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabe Morales
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres Down#Sa Scholtens 5#The San Diego Padres#Rbi Ss#Sb#Ip#K Rp Parker Markel#San Antonio Missions#Bb Rf Agustin Ruiz#Missions#Bb Rf Tirso Ornelas#Bb Lf Angel Solarte#Rbi Rp#Quakers#Ss Jackson Merrill#K Rp Elvis Saba#K Rp Wilton Castillo#The Acl Padres#Acl Royals Gold#Dsl Blue Jays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBwfft.com

Tirso Ornelas homers in TinCaps road loss to Loons

MIDLAND, Mich. (WFFT) — Right fielder Tirso Ornelas hit his sixth home run of the season, but the TinCaps lost to the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) on Thursday night at Dow Diamond, 5-1. The 21-year-old left-handed batter from Mexico pulled a rocket to right field in the top of the fourth inning.
MLBwfft.com

Euribiel Angeles, Tirso Ornelas excel in road loss against Loons

MIDLAND, Mich. WFFT) — Despite No. 13 Padres prospect Euribiel Angeles notching his second straight three-hit night and right fielder Tirso Ornelas reaching base five times, the Fort Wayne TinCaps fell to the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) on Saturday night at Dow Diamond, 8-6. The TinCaps (51-56) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a solo home run from Angeles. Fort Wayne's shortstop deposited his first High-A home run onto the berm in left-center field.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Benches clear after minor league bat-flip gone wrong (Video)

Watch benches clear after minor league bat-flip gone wrong. Benches clearing in baseball is nothing new but it’s exciting every time it happens. But this brawl takes the take on many, many levels and it all started with a bat-flip. The whole thing happened on Friday night when the Arizona Diamondbacks Triple-A affiliate Reno Aces played the Tacoma Rainiers.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: MLB Umpire Leaves Game Following Scary Moment

A veteran Major League Baseball umpire had to leave Monday afternoon’s Labor Day game following a scary moment at home plate. Manny Gonzalez, a veteran MLB umpire, got hit in the head with a foul tip during Monday afternoon’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. Gonzalez was struck by a foul tip off the bat of Jordan Luplow, who swung at a fastball from Chris Sale.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLBMLB

Ruiz tattoos two homers for Red Wings

Keibert Ruiz tallied multiple home runs in a game four times this season while he was still in the Dodgers organization. On Tuesday night, he gave Nationals fans a glimpse of that same power. Baseball’s No. 19 overall prospect cranked a pair of solo home runs and added a single...
MLBbucsdugout.com

Pirates down Diamondbacks 4-2 behind homers

That’s another win for our Pittsburgh Pirates, who have now won two games in a row and four out of their last five. They got two big homers — one, a solo shot from Michael Chavis in the third and the other a two-run dinger by Anthony Alford in the fourth — while pitcher JT Brubaker looked more like the guy who started the season than the guy who’s struggled of late. He went five innings, giving up no runs on four hits and striking our six to spearhead the Pittsburgh victory.
MLBkmaland.com

MLB (8/27): Olivares homer lifts Royals, Cardinals edge Pirates

(KMAland) -- Salvador Perez hit another grand slam in another Royals win, and St. Louis edged past Pittsburgh in MLB action on Friday. Kansas City Royals (58-70): Edward Olivares hit a two-run homer in the 12th, and Kansas City took an 8-7 win over the Mariners. Salvador Perez hit a grand slam for the second straight game for his 36th home run, finishing with three hits, and Nicky Lopez added three hits of his own. Whit Merrifield pitched in two hits and two runs, and Emmanuel Rivera also had two hits. Carlos Hernandez threw 5 2/3 innings of one-hit relief, and Josh Staumont picked up the win.
MLBabc17news.com

Paddack returns, Tatis homers, Padres edge D-backs 7-5

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paddack gave up one run over 4 2/3 innings in his return from the injured list, Fernando Tatis Jr. added a homer, double and three RBIs, and the San Diego Padres held on to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 on Monday night. It was Paddack’s first outing since July 27 and the hard-throwing right hander gave the Padres a lift that they needed, allowing just three hits. He missed more than a month with a strained left oblique. San Diego won for only the fourth time in 17 games, pulling a half game behind the Cincinnati Reds for the final NL playoff spot.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Final Score: Nationals 4, Mets 3 - Raise the Josh Rogers

The Mets’ winning streak came to an end in the nightcap of today’s day/night doubleheader, as the Nationals bested them, 4-3. The Mets got on the board early against Nationals starter Josh Rogers, making his first Major League start after getting Tommy John Surgery. A walk and two hits got the Mets their first run, after which Rogers settled in, getting through the first five innings without further damage.
MLBeastvillagetimes.com

Padres come up short of sweep with 8-3 loss to Diamondbacks

The San Diego Padres had won the first two games against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the taste of victory was back on their tongues. Unfortunately, it didn’t last long, and the Padres dropped a perfect chance to sweep a series by losing to the Diamondbacks 8-3 on Wednesday afternoon. No...
MLBeastvillagetimes.com

Preller, Padres would be wise to raid Athletics & Rays front office

Undoubtedly, one of the reasons A.J. Preller plucked coaches, advisors, and players from the Texas Rangers would be his long-time association with the franchise. Preller met the Rangers’ president of baseball operations, Jon Daniels, at Cornell University. Hired as Director of International and Professional Scouting by the Rangers in 2004, he stayed with the organization for a decade before becoming the general manager for the San Diego Padres on August 6, 2014.
MLBKEYT

Tucker, Correa homer for Astros in 6-3 win vs Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the eighth inning and Carlos Correa’s three-run shot in the fourth ended a 22-inning scoreless streak for the Houston Astros, who beat the scuffling San Diego Padres 6-3. Tucker homered with two outs off Emilio Pagán into the deck atop the right field wall, his 23rd. Alex Bregman was aboard on a single. The AL West-leading Astros were coming off consecutive shutout losses to the Mariners. They hadn’t scored since the eighth inning of a 4-3 win at Seattle on Monday. Correa snapped the streak when he homered off Jake Arrieta.
MLBkpyn.net

Machado, Myers, Tatis homer in Padres’ 10-2 win vs. Astros

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado, Wil Myers and Fernando Tatis Jr. each hit an impressive two-run home run and Joe Musgrove had a solid outing against one of his former teams as the San Diego Padres beat the AL West-leading Houston Astros 10-2. Tatis, who slugged his NL-leading 37th homer, also hit a go-ahead, two-run single during the four-run second inning for the Padres, who remain a half-game behind the Cincinnati Reds in the race for the NL’s second wild-card spot. Machado and Myers each hit a no-doubter in the seventh off Cristian Javier, and Tatis then hit a long drive off Josh James in the eighth.
MLBnumberfire.com

Juan Lagares in center field for Los Angeles on Saturday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Juan Lagares is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Lagares will patrol center after Brandon Marsh was given a breather against lefty Kolby Allard. numberFire's models project Lagares to score 7.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.

Comments / 0

Community Policy