BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The University of Tennessee at Martin football team showed glimpses of an explosive offensive unit but could not outmatch a gunslinging Western Kentucky squad, dropping the season opener on the road by a score of 59-21. The Skyhawks (0-1) jumped out to an early lead with a strong scoring drive on the opening possession followed up by an impressive interception on the Tops first drive to give fans a glimpse of the team’s potential. After the early score, WKU settled down and found its grove in a big way behind its star quarterback before rattling off 59 points – including eight passing touchdowns.