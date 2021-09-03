Talk Agenda, Ep. 8 | Catching Up with Fashion Whisperer Ty-Ron Mayes
Talk Agenda checks in with Fashion Whisperer Ty-Ron Mayes who has been crazy busy, dishes about what’s new, some of the cool things he’s been up to, and Harlem Fashion Week, happening September 3rd – 5th, 2021 – and Mayes’s role as keynote speaker. In its 9th season, The Harlem Fashion Week “The Business of Fashion Symposium is an event for all fashion enthusiasts and the celebrity stylist (America’s Next Top Model ) Ty-Ron Mayes will be giving his keynote speech Saturday at 1:30PM at The Harlem State Office Building, 163 WEST 125th Street, NY, NY. TheVisit www.harlemfw.com for the schedule of events. Get tickets for Ty-Ron’s event: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/harlem-fashion-week-business-of-fashion-symposium-tickets-166467782619.www.agendamag.com
Comments / 0