Documents: Bennett has previous school issues

A teacher involved last week in an altercation with a student at Moore High School in Louisville had issues within both local school districts earlier in his teaching career. Bill Bennett of Elizabethtown, who has taught in multiple school districts for more than 30 years, was filmed last week engaged in a physical altercation with a 16-year-old male student at Moore. He has been reassigned to non-instructional duties, according to Jefferson Public Schools while the incident is investigated.