Letter to the editor: Don't let COIVD get the last laugh

By WILLIE DICKERSON
Bakersfield Californian
 4 days ago

Attorney Nile Kinney’s humorous piece ("If COVID could talk," Aug. 29) about COVID’s "thank you" to us should actually give us pause to ponder our situation. By creating new variants, COVID has us in a spike and recover cycle that will repeat over and over until vaccinations reach every corner of the world.

