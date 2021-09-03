Axie Infinity Price Analysis: AXS/USD will breach $74 barrier and focus on the upper target at $80
Axie Infinity price analysis trades bullishly for the day. AXS/USD has been trading within a range of $71.90 – $74.00. Axie Infinity price analysis trades bullishly for the day after the market set a higher low on the 24-hour candlesticks in preparation for a weekend rally. Therefore, we are anticipating AXS/USD to record further upsides later in the course of the day and perhaps aim to retest the previous swing high at $79.www.cryptopolitan.com
Comments / 0