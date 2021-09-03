Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Axie Infinity Price Analysis: AXS/USD will breach $74 barrier and focus on the upper target at $80

By Arnold Kirimi
cryptopolitan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAxie Infinity price analysis trades bullishly for the day. AXS/USD has been trading within a range of $71.90 – $74.00. Axie Infinity price analysis trades bullishly for the day after the market set a higher low on the 24-hour candlesticks in preparation for a weekend rally. Therefore, we are anticipating AXS/USD to record further upsides later in the course of the day and perhaps aim to retest the previous swing high at $79.

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Axs#Usd#Axs Usd#Coin Market Cap#Nft#Cryptopolitan Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksCoinTelegraph

Price analysis 9/3: BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, SOL, DOGE, DOT, UNI, LINK

Bitcoin (BTC) finally broke above the $50,500 resistance and Ether (ETH) has risen above the $4,000 mark. This suggests that there is growing interest in cryptocurrencies and several legacy finance companies are initiating steps to tap into this increasing demand. One of the world’s largest independent asset managers, Franklin Templeton,...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE retests $0.30 as support, targets $0.33 next?

Dogecoin price analysis is bullish for today. DOGE/USD rallied higher yesterday. DOGE saw a quick spike lower to $0.30. Dogecoin price analysis is bullish today as the market saw a quick spike lower to retest the $0.30 mark. Since further downside was heavily rejected, we expect DOGE/USD to move higher over the next 24 hours and try to reach the $0.33 resistance next.
Currenciesgamerevolution.com

Reef crypto token price, where to buy, and symbol

Reef cryptocurrency is the native altcoin of the eponymous smart contracts blockchain. The Reef chain aims to provide users “the best of all worlds” by integrating popular aspects from all the biggest blockchains. Obviously, that’s quite attractive for serious traders and prompts many of them to invest. For anyone still on the fence, here’s the lowdown on the Reef crypto token price, how and where to buy the digital currency, plus its ticker symbol.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH consolidates above $3,900, ready to break higher?

Ethereum price analysis is bullish for today. ETH/USD formed a consolidation base overnight. Ethereum is likely to break new highs today. Ethereum price analysis is bullish for today as the market has consolidated over the last 24 hours and formed a consolidation base above $3,900. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to break higher today and look to reach the next target at $4,200 next.
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Cardano price analysis: ADA consolidates above $2.73 amidst all-time high

Cardano price analysis shows bearish progress. Support seems to be present at $2.83. The Cardano price analysis reveals ADA/USD is consolidating below $2.93. The ADA/USD value has gone down today to $2.86, still above the support present at $2.83. The ADA value has decreased around 0.13 percent in the last 24 hours, but overall a 1.77 percent increased is observed during the past week.
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Polkadot price analysis: DOT meets resistance at $34, will DOT bulls push through?

The most recent Polkadot price analysis shows a slight correction presently. DOT trend momentum is still on the bullish side. The Polkadot price analysis is indicating a light correction after DOT meets resistance at the $34.45 mark. The number ninth crypto Polkadot has gained a value of 6.59 percent in the last 24 hours and around 37 percent in the previous week. This shows a significant margin for traders during the past few days as DOT proves to be a worthy investment.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Buyers remain hopeful above 1.3780

GBP/USD consolidates recent losses inside a bullish chart pattern. 50-SMA, previous resistance from late July offers strong support. Upbeat Momentum, rising channel and successful trading beyond 200-SMA keep buyers hopeful. GBP/USD licks its wounds after the first negative daily closing in three inside a two-week-old ascending trend channel, around 1.3835...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC swiftly spikes to $52,000, set to move higher today?

Bitcoin price analysis is bullish for today. BTC/USD saw a strong rally above $50,000 overnight. Bitcoin is likely to reach $53,000 today. Bitcoin price analysis is bullish for today as the market has built up momentum over the last hours after a strong advance overnight to the $52,000 mark. Therefore, we expect BTC/USD to continue higher and reach the $53,000 mark next.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Elliott Wave Analysis: Bears target 0.7330 near term

AUD/USD is trading above four-week resistance near 0.7430. The pair remains vulnerable for a corrective pullback. 38.2% Fibonacci retracement seen around 0.7330, potential bullish reversal. AUD/USD bears are preparing to produce a corrective drop toward 0.7330 at least, before resuming its rally. The single currency pair has taken out resistance...
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Binance Coin price analysis: Bulls hang onto $498 after gradual bearish push

The latest Binance Coin price analysis shows increase in price. Price has improved slightly to reach $498.27. Resistance at $506 is still at a safe height. The Binance Coin price analysis is showing a slight improvement in the price today, as it has slowly gone past the $498 hurdle. The bearish momentum had casted considerably negative affects on the coin value earlier this day.
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Polkadot Price Analysis: Polkadot tests $35 support, prepares for rally?

Our Polkadot price analysis suggests bullish signals in the next 24-hours. Our Polkadot price analysis suggests bullish signals in the next 24-hours of candlesticks after the coin retested the $35 minor support and is currently attempting to consolidate enough strength to sustain the $30 – $39 price level. Therefore, we are looking forward to an uptrend in the course of the day where Polkadot could build another support at $38 and enjoy a continuation to $40.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin cash price analysis: Bullish momentum stabilizes, as BCH crosses $782

Bitcoin cash price analysis reveals price levels are reaching new heights. Coin value has increased up to $783. Strong support is present at $667.3 of level. Bitcoin-cash-price-analysis-2021-09-06″>The Bitcoin cash price analysis is indicating a rise in the price levels commencing from the past few hours. The last hours have seen a considerable comeback from the bulls which was made impossible by the bears to stand for long.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA slowly sets a higher low at $2.80, rally to follow?

Cardano price analysis is bullish for today. ADA/USD continued to retrace over the last 24 hours. ADA found support at $2.80. Cardano price analysis is bullish for today as the market has retraced over the last 24 hours and set a higher low at $2.80. Therefore, we expect ADA/USD to rally today and attempt to move back above the $3 resistance.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Litecoin, MATIC, Axie Infinity Price Analysis: 05 September

It has been a mixed trading day for the cryptocurrency market, with some altcoins consolidating while others displaying staggering gains. MATIC has been among the top 10 gainers in the market today, as it took home 21.8% gains and revisited its multi-month high. Axie Infinity also witnessed a considerable appreciation...
Stocksinvesting.com

Cardano Falls 11% In Bearish Trade

Investing.com - Cardano was trading at $2.5936 by 04:27 (08:27 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 10.50% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 21. The move downwards pushed Cardano's market cap down to $86.0414B, or 3.68% of the total cryptocurrency market cap....
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Polkadot Price Analysis: DOT starts to reverse from $34, more downside next week?

Polkadot price analysis is bearish for next week. DOT/USD retraced to $32 overnight. DOT has lost its momentum this week. Polkadot price analysis is bearish for today as the market retraced over the last 24 hours after setting a slightly higher high yesterday. Therefore, we expect DOT/USD to continue lower today and retrace more of the gains seen this week.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin price in line to hit $100k by December, Analyst emphasize

Bitcoin price to cross $100k by December, Chainalysis boss predicts. Global adoption of BTC to push crypto price to that height by Dec. Bitcoin critic, Peter Schiff believes in tis prediction. Michael Gronager, CEO of crypto and blockchain analytical firm, Chainalysis have predicted that by December 2021, Bitcoin price will...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC moves back above $50,000, ready for new highs?

Bitcoin price analysis is bullish for today. BTC/USD continued to consolidate around $50,000 yesterday. BTC is ready to break higher. Bitcoin price analysis is bullish today as the market has returned above the $50,000 mark after consolidation over the last 24 hours. Therefore, we expect BTC/USD to continue higher later today and to reach the next target at $53,000.

Comments / 0

Community Policy