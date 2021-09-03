Cancel
Bakersfield, CA

Letter to the editor: Wake up on drought, global warming

By JENNIFER CECERO
Bakersfield Californian
 4 days ago

Most people will find justification through any source when an investment, lifestyle or livelihood may be affected. Many will argue drought is cyclical in California. Some will say global warming is not all man-made. I say, "Does it matter?' These things are happening and it just makes sense to do all we can to ensure there is a habitable Earth for future generations. To deny this to maintain the status quo is insanity.

