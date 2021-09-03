Cancel
State sees fewer ivermectin calls

By Jebb Johnston jjohnston@dailycorinthian.com
Daily Corinthian
 4 days ago

A flood of publicity about the dangers of people taking ivermectin, a treatment for heartworms and parasites in cows and horses, may be getting the message across. State Epidemiologist Paul Byers said on Wednesday the Mississippi State Department of Health is encouraged that people seem to be heeding the warnings that recently went out.

