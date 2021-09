When I was pregnant with my son, people would frequently asked me if I had a name picked out. I was always happy to tell them what my husband and I had landed on, and when I did I almost always got the same reaction: "Oh! That's a good strong name!" I don't know if they knew it, but his name does, in fact, mean "strong, determined protector." So if you're looking for baby names for strength, rest assured you have more than a few names to choose from.