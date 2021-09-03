New Music Friday – Priya Ragu, Shan Vincent de Paul & More

We live in an on-demand world. You can get your groceries delivered to your doorstep with a few clicks of a mouse, pay back your friend for the dinner tab with three taps on your Venmo app and seemingly watch any TV show or movie at any time we want, some even without commercial interruption. The days of people experiencing something all at the same time are largely gone. You still get your food from the supermarket, but you didn’t have to interact with anyone in the process, be that a shorter person asking you to grab something off a top shelf or a “thanks, you too!” to the cashier.