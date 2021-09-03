Evictions Wrongfully Proceeding in LA Courts

Evictions Proceeding in LA Courts Despite COVID, Moratorium. Earlier this year, Public Counsel filed suit on behalf of itself and numerous LA-area legal aid organizations, to demand the LA Superior Court shut down, rather than continuing civil trials on traffic citations and “unlawful detainer” – eviction – proceedings. Their claim is that the needless court actions endanger the health of the poor people being dragged into court needlessly, and the attorneys who represent them.