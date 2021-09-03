Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Evictions Wrongfully Proceeding in LA Courts

By John Johnson
change-links.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvictions Proceeding in LA Courts Despite COVID, Moratorium. Earlier this year, Public Counsel filed suit on behalf of itself and numerous LA-area legal aid organizations, to demand the LA Superior Court shut down, rather than continuing civil trials on traffic citations and “unlawful detainer” – eviction – proceedings. Their claim is that the needless court actions endanger the health of the poor people being dragged into court needlessly, and the attorneys who represent them.

change-links.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Cdc#The Us Supreme Court#Public Housing#La Courts#Public Counsel#The La Superior Court#Inner City Law Center#Covid#Equal Justice#Federal#The Us Supreme Court#Ap#White House#Cabinet Agencies#Lafla#The Us Court Of Appeals#The 9th Circuit#Apartment#Saje
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
CelebritiesABC News

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies at 88

PARIS -- Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless,” whose crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin went on to make him one of the country’s most recognizable leading men, has died. He was 88. His death was confirmed by the office of his lawyer, Michel Godest...
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

South Carolina attorney resigns and enters rehab after being shot in the head months after deaths of his wife and son

(CNN) — Alex Murdaugh, the prominent South Carolina attorney who said he was shot Saturday, about three months after he discovered the bodies of his wife and son shot dead outside the family's home, said Monday he plans to resign from his law firm and begin an unspecified rehabilitation treatment, according to a statement obtained by CNN affiliate WCSC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy