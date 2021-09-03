On the Recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom

On September 14, voters will decide whether to remove Gavin Newsom as governor. As socialists, we are no fans of Gov. Newsom. We’d much prefer the option of replacing him with a socialist. However, this isn’t the election we’re faced with. Instead, we’re looking at a fascist, reactionary, capitalist rebellion against the belief that government has any responsibility or right to improve living conditions. Newsom getting replaced by a Republican would be deleterious to our mission, and would destroy momentum state-wide towards achieving goals like Medicare for All and a Green New Deal.