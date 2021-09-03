Cancel
On the Recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom

By John Johnson
change-links.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 14, voters will decide whether to remove Gavin Newsom as governor. As socialists, we are no fans of Gov. Newsom. We’d much prefer the option of replacing him with a socialist. However, this isn’t the election we’re faced with. Instead, we’re looking at a fascist, reactionary, capitalist rebellion against the belief that government has any responsibility or right to improve living conditions. Newsom getting replaced by a Republican would be deleterious to our mission, and would destroy momentum state-wide towards achieving goals like Medicare for All and a Green New Deal.

PoliticsGV Wire

Newsom Recall Headed to Double-Digit Defeat: Poll

A new poll suggests that Gov. Gavin Newsom will fend off efforts to recall him from office. The Public Policy Institute of California’s poll of likely voters indicated that 58% will vote “no” on the recall while 39% will vote “yes.”. The poll also found that partisanship is driving how...
CelebritiesPeople

Arnold Schwarzenegger Suggests Gavin Newsom 'Figure Out How to Be Arnold Schwarzenegger' Ahead of Recall Vote

In an interview with CNN, the action star-turned-politician-turned-action star looked back on his 2003 recall election victory and the parallels with California today. Arnold Schwarzenegger has more thoughts to share on the California gubernatorial recall election that will wrap up next week, nearly 20 years after he became governor under similar circumstances.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Sorry, Republicans. Newsom will survive recall — and emerge even stronger.

Dan Morain, former editorial page editor of the Sacramento Bee, is the author of “Kamala’s Way: An American Life.”. Republican fantasies of evicting Gavin Newsom from the California governor’s office are about to be dashed. Despite some recent polls indicating potential trouble for Newsom, actual turnout in early voting — as well as patterns in candidate fundraising — suggest that he is all but certain to survive the Republican-backed recall effort.
Los Angeles, CAkusi.com

Nearly twice the amount of Democrats submitted recall ballots compared to Republicans

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democrats have an early edge in the California recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. State figures show Democrats are returning mail-in ballots at more than twice the rate submitted by Republicans. Not every Democrat will be voting to retain Newsom. However, the trend is worrisome for leading Republican Larry Elder and other conservatives who hope to drive Newsom from office.
California StatePosted by
Fox News

Gavin Newsom recall election: More than a fifth of California voters have cast ballots so far

California's Secretary of State's office reports that 21% of registered voters in the Golden State have cast ballots in the recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom. The latest data from election officials comes with 12 days to go until the Sept. 14 deadline for voters to mail or drop into secure boxes their ballots in the recall contest of the embattled Democratic governor.

