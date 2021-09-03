Audius to Launch Solana NFT Integration
Music streaming platform Audius is launching its Solana NFT integration after the high-speed blockchain clocked $60 million in collectible transactions in the last week. The initial integration features Solana wallet Phantom and will unlock a new feature for Audius Silver Tier profiles, allowing its more than six million users to begin showcasing Solana SPL NFT collectibles alongside Ethereum’s ERC-20 NFT collectibles such as Crypto Punks, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Cool Cats or Hashmasks.martechseries.com
