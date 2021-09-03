Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Audius to Launch Solana NFT Integration

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic streaming platform Audius is launching its Solana NFT integration after the high-speed blockchain clocked $60 million in collectible transactions in the last week. The initial integration features Solana wallet Phantom and will unlock a new feature for Audius Silver Tier profiles, allowing its more than six million users to begin showcasing Solana SPL NFT collectibles alongside Ethereum’s ERC-20 NFT collectibles such as Crypto Punks, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Cool Cats or Hashmasks.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diplo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Streaming#Streaming Music#Playlists#Solana Nft#Phantom#Solana Spl Nft#Ape Yacht Club#Skrillex#Madeintyo#Odesza#Solana Labs#Mau#Marketing Technology News#Martech Interview#Permission Io
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Computersmartechseries.com

Businesses Are Embracing Remote Work Tools To Manage Virtual Teams

Businesses are embracing remote work tools to manage virtual teams. According to recent studies, over 70% of remote employees are more productive when working from home. Notably, they report fewer common workplace distractions and disruptions from colleagues. Additionally, many remote workers recently reported feeling happier at their jobs compared to on-site employees. With these employee perks, many business managers are continuing to work remotely through COVID-19. To maintain high productivity and streamline communication, these business professionals need to know the best software tools to implement. This way, they can facilitate collaboration and keep their team on track. Read on to learn about how businesses are embracing remote work tools to manage virtual teams.
Computerschainlinktoday.com

Solana Integrates Chainlink’s Decentralized Oracles To Accelerate DeFi Development

High-performance, low-cost blockchain network Solana announced today that Chainlink Price Feeds are live on the Solana Devnet, with plans for mainnet integration before the end of Q4. Solana enables developers to build high-speed, low-cost DeFi applications through innovations in blockchain scalability such as Proof of History and Turbine. Now, developers can utilize Chainlink’s time-tested, pre-built decentralized price oracles to gain even greater efficiency.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Byonic.ai Redefines the Future of Digital Marketing

Frisco, Texas-based company, Bython Media, launches revolutionary AI/MI-powered marketing platform, the first of its kind on the planet. The next generation of AI- and ML-powered marketing is coming soon. Byonic.ai is the first-of-its-kind end-to-end platform for personalized lead insights, creative content, account intelligence, intent-based data, account-based marketing, and marketing automation. It allows data-driven teams to align their marketing, product, and customer success goals with revenue growth and sales.
Businessbuffalonynews.net

Mynd Integrated Solutions acquires Artificial Intelligence

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI/PNN): Mynd Integrated Solutions, one of the leading FinanceAccounting (FA) and HR outsourcing partners for businesses, awarded by NASSCOM in the AIML category, has acquired Move78(c)[?] platform from Monocle Consulting. The Artificial Intelligence Platform Move 78(c) brings with it niche solutions like Artificial intelligence-based Document Processing (IDP), Natural Language Processing (NLP) engine,email BOTs. Mynd has also been awarded as Digital solution of the year in 2017 by a leading financial publication.
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

Callin Launches the First App for “Social Podcasting”

Raises $12M Series A from Sequoia, Goldcrest and Craft. Today, co-founders David Sacks and Axel Ericsson announced the launch of Callin, available today on the Apple App Store. Callin is the first “Social Podcasting” platform where users can create, discover, and consume live and recorded audio content in one place. It combines the best aspects of social audio – live conversations and social discoverability – with the best of podcasting – a library of quality, episodic content that users can listen to anytime.
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

ANIVERSE NFT Marketplace, Based on ANIVERSE Web, Is Being Launched

SEOUL, KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / South Korea's largest blockchain IP project ANIVERSE is entering the NFT trading market through the release of web-based ANIVERSE NFT contents on August 30th. Starting with animation IP, it is planning to expand the content production and distribution network by integrating IP in various fields to NFT.
Businessmartechseries.com

The9 Limited Announced the Launch of NFT Platform NFTSTAR

Former Dapper Labs Vice President of Operations will Join as COO. The9 Limited an established Internet company, today announced that it has formally stepped into the Non-Fungible Token (“NFT”) business. NFTSTAR Singapore Pte. Ltd., a Singapore wholly owned subsidiary of The9 Limited, will launch a NFT trading and community platform NFTSTAR, which is expected to be officially launched in the fourth quarter of this year, while user pre-registration incentive program is now starting.
SoftwareLodging

ImpulseBuy Integration Launched Into ImpulsePoint by Impulsify Inc.

DENVER—Impulsify Inc. announced the official launch of ImpulseBuy, an auto-replenishment program powered by their cloud-based retail management system, ImpulsePoint. The woman-owned retail software company simplifies retail operations to enable non-retail businesses to offer grab-and-go retail in their common areas. ImpulsePoint provides cloud-based POS, inventory management, and retail performance reporting to...
TechnologyRadio Business Report

Gen Z Interest in Real-Time Engagement Soars

Real-time engagement — digital experiences that are interactive, collaborative and shared through technology such as live video, live audio and extended reality (AR and VR) — is of increasing desire among U.S. consumers. People increasingly want RTE video or audio features in the apps they use. For example, buyers in a shopping app want to talk to sellers.
SoftwareCoinTelegraph

Fetch.ai launches NFT platform for AI-generated art

Blockchain artificial intelligence lab Fetch.ai has launched a new NFT marketplace for AI-generated art, giving users the ability to create digital collectibles in a collaborative setting through machine learning technology. The new platform, dubbed Colearn Paint, allows groups of creators to automatically generate and collectively own NFTs designed by a...
TechnologyHouston Chronicle

Croquet Launches Edge Collaboration Platform and Global Developer Infrastructure for Creating Real-Time, Multi-User Web and Mobile Applications

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. The world’s perception of what real-time collaboration can actually look like is about to change. Croquet Corporation, the technology leader in Edge Collaboration (a new, rapidly-growing sector of Edge Computing) has launched the Croquet Collaboration Platform allowing developers worldwide to create multi-user apps with real-time capabilities never before possible.
Economybeincrypto.com

AAX Exchange Plans NFT Marketplace Launch

AAX Exchange plans to launch its NFT marketplace with an auction, contest, and high-end collaborations in store. AAX Exchange is launching its flagship non-fungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace and featuring selective artists’ high-end works. As a prelude to this marketplace, AAX is giving its users an opportunity to auction their NFTs...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Polkally integrates Chainlink into its NFT marketplace

Polkally is excited to announce that it will be integrating Chainlink into its nonfungible token marketplace. With extensive research, time and development channeled into Polkally, the project prioritizes the quality of product delivery with state-of-the-art decentralized finance stacking functions, cross-chain interoperability and many more. This integration puts Polkally’s NFT marketplace...
Businessmartechseries.com

Bridgeline Expands Investment in BigCommerce Partnership

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. , a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced that they are heavily investing in their Hawksearch BigCommerce Integration to expand their offering for BigCommerce users. With over thirty BigCommerce implementations of Hawksearch, Bridgeline has invested in a dedicated Partner Resource and the development of new features to...
Softwarethepaypers.com

WISeKey to launch its WISe.ART NFT platform

WISeKey, a global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT company, has joined forces with Polygon, to offer Trusted NFTs solution with the launch of WISe.ART NFT platform in September 2021. Polygon is a platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development, as well as for networking Ethereum-compatible blockchains. Its low transaction fees...
Technologymartechseries.com

Mux Named 2021 SaaS Awards Winner

Global Software Awards Program Recognizes the Leading Video Platform for Developers as Best SaaS Product for Media and Publishing. Mux, the leading video platform for developers, announced that the company was recognized as a winner of the 2021 SaaS Awards in the category Best SaaS Product for Media and Publishing.
Softwaretvtechnology.com

PlayBox Launches AirBox Mega ICX

LONDON—The channel in a box provider PlayBox Technology UK has launched a new version of its market-leading AirBox playout and streaming software. AirBox Mega ICX delivers playout capabilities in a feature-rich automation package and a simple user interface, the company said. “This is a brand new integrated playout engine built...
SoftwareThe Next Web

How AI can enhance our real and virtual lives

Did you know Neural is taking the stage this fall? Together with an amazing line-up of experts, we will explore the future of AI during TNW Conference 2021. Secure your ticket now!. Every new technology brings with it questions of ethics and unintended consequences. It’s right to ask these questions,...
Businessmartechseries.com

Heritage Global Partners, ViciNFT Launch Alliance for NFT and Digital Asset Management

Heritage Global Partners, Inc. (“HGP”), a worldwide leader in asset advisory and auction services, and a subsidiary of Heritage Global Inc., has formed an alliance with ViciNFT Corporation, a leading provider of non-fungible token (“NFT”) creation and management, smart contracts, blockchain technology development, and cryptocurrency-based auction management services, to co-market and co-manage NFT auctions utilizing ViciNFT Corporation’s enterprise digital asset management and blockchain engineering services.

Comments / 0

Community Policy