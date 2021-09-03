VINCI Energies and TeamViewer Partner to Drive Digital Transformation Projects in Industry 4.0
TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced a new technology partnership with VINCI Energies, a global group focusing on accelerating energy transition and digital transformation. The two companies are joining forces to drive the digital transformation of processes in industrial environments, focusing on the joint creation of innovative solutions using Internet of Things (IoT) and Augmented Reality (AR) technology. Furthermore, the agreement includes that VINCI Energies will act as a system integrator for combined TeamViewer and VINCI Energies customers, supporting them with implementation and consulting services around IoT and AR projects. The implementation is carried out by Actemium and Axians, the industrial and ICT service providers of VINCI Energies.martechseries.com
