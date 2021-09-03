RedCircle Lands $6 Million in Series A Funding as Podcast Industry Soars

Expansion in Nordics for Impact to serve growing roster of clients in the region. The leading partnership management platform, Impact, founded in the US in 2008, has announced the opening of an office in Copenhagen, Denmark, amid the continued expansion of its EMEA team and rapid growth of the global partnerships technology company. As influencers, and other marketing partners become one of the cornerstones of growth for ambitious CMOs, so does the demand for a tool that makes it easy to manage and optimise partnership channels.