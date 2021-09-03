RedCircle Lands $6 Million in Series A Funding as Podcast Industry Soars
Leading Podcast Platform Helps Independent Creators Generate Revenue and Drive Audience Growth. RedCircle, the leading podcast platform for independent creators, today announced that it has raised $6 million in Series A funding to meet growing customer demand. The round was co-led by EPIC Ventures and Refinery Ventures, with participation from SignalFire, Bloomberg Beta, MathCapital, and angel investors including Justin Wohlstadter, founder of Wonder, George Strampolos, founder of Fullscreen, and Eckart Walther, contributor to the original RSS specification, among others.martechseries.com
