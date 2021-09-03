Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Mitto Offers Unrivaled Omnichannel Reach in Argentina

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirect connectivity through all mobile network operators in Argentina enables Mitto’s customers fast and efficient reach to the country’s 33M+ subscribers. Mitto, a leading provider of global omnichannel communications solutions, announced it enables optimized reach to 100% of Argentina’s mobile phone users through direct connectivity to all of the country’s mobile network operators (MNOs). By growing its strategic carrier relationships, Mitto supports businesses’ omnichannel growth strategies through fast, reliable message routing with full access into Argentina, where over 73% of citizens — or about 33 million people — own a mobile phone.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Engagement#Customer Base#Marketing Technology News#Vinci Energies#Teamviewer Partner#Mno#Ceic#Argentinians#Sms#Whatsapp#Latam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Internet
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
Argentina
Related
Retailmartechseries.com

CommerceIQ Expands Omnichannel Advertising Reach With Criteo Integration

CommerceIQ, the algorithmic platform that helps consumer brands win in e-commerce, today announced a strategic API integration with Criteo’s Retail Media solution to expand its omnichannel advertising offering. CommerceIQ’s customers can now optimize their retailer search advertising across Criteo’s ecosystem of retailers and marketplaces. With 63% of online sales attributed to omnichannel growth, capturing consumer attention when they are searching for products regardless of retail platform is critical to growing overall market share.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Connected Education Market To See Massive Growth By 2027 | Articulate Global, Languagenut, CEP, Apple, Pearson

Worldwide Connected Education Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Connected Education Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Siemens, SAP, Microsoft, Oracle, MAXIMUS, Merit Software, Tyler Tech, SEAS, Articulate Global, CEP, Apple, Pearson, White Hat Management, Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co.K, Bettermarks, Scoyo, Languagenut, Beness Holding, Inc & New Oriental Education & Technology.
Agriculturefoodlogistics.com

Argentina to Experience Drop in Crops

From the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and additional factors, the food industry has been ravaged by various shortages throughout the world. Adding to this is now Argentina's two main sources of income from agriculture: corn and soy, which are likely to be damaged from La Nina climate. Excessive dryness throughout the next six month in South America will occur after an already extended period of dryness, according to a report from Reuters.
Businesschannele2e.com

PE-Backed Unified Communications Company Enreach Acquires DSD Europe

European unified communications company Enreach, which is backed by private equity firm Waterland, has acquired cloud solutions provider DSD Europe and its sister company CloudLand for an undisclosed amount. This is technology M&A deal number 531 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for...
Technologymartechseries.com

Consumers across Asia Pacific Show Strong Preference for OTT Platforms; Consider Its Content as Premium Video: InMobi Report

On average, 46% of respondents across five countries preferred viewing content on over-the-top (OTT) platforms, while 53% felt OTT platforms had the most immersive content. InMobi, world-leading provider of marketing and monetization technologies reaching billions of consumers around the globe, today released the findings of The OTT Premium Video Wave Consumer Study, Asia Pacific 2021. The report examines consumer preferences for OTT video platforms to other video platforms such as cable TV, long-form videos, and short-form videos, over the last year. It also unravels consumer perceptions of value, ad relevance, and willingness to pay for these platforms across India, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Australia.
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

Argentina Extending Beef Export Limits

(NAFB) – Argentina Tuesday extended beef export restrictions through the end of October. Reuters reports the Argentine government seeks to bolster domestic supply to help contain rising local food prices. Restricting exports by the Argentine government is often politically fueled, and this time comes a few months ahead of mid-term elections. A similar move occurred in June when the government limited exports on specific beef cuts and capped beef shipments by half of last year’s level through August.
FIFAbirminghamnews.net

Lionel Messi in Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers

Buenos Aires [Argentina], August 24 (ANI): Lionel Messi has been included in Argentina's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers despite being yet to make his debut for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain. The forward has now been called upon by Lionel Scaloni to perform his international duties. Notably, Messi...
Energy Industryworld-nuclear-news.org

Argentina reveals its nuclear new build plans

Argentina is looking to double the size of its nuclear sector with new power reactors in deals with China and the "national" construction of a new Candu unit with Canadian support, José Luis Antúnez, the head of national utility Nucleoeléctrica Argentina SA (NA-SA), said in an interview with Perfil newspaper. Construction of a Hualong One unit could begin at Atucha as soon as next year.
Americasmarketresearchtelecast.com

Alberto Fernández assured that the IMF will respond in October on Argentina’s main demand to reach an agreement

In recent days, rumors about a possible understanding with the IMF to refinance the debt of US $ 45,000 million. However, both the Minister of Economy Martin Guzman like the president Alberto Fernandez They went out to clarify the versions and assured that the negotiations have not yet finished. “The deal is not closed“, Said the president.
AnimalsGizmodo

Capybaras Are Waging Class War in Argentina

You know how capybaras always seem to have a slightly skeptical look on their faces? Turns out what they’re skeptical of might be rich people’s bullshit. Now, in Argentina, they’re fighting back. Groups of the charismatic rodents have been causing a ruckus in the fancy-pants gated community of Nordelta, crapping in the streets and hacking up manicured lawns like magnificent little punk asses.
Technologyatlantanews.net

Verloop.io to expand in Europe, America

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): The customer service landscape has changed radically with the increased adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). According to reports, 50 per cent of consumers no longer care if they are dealing with humans or AI-enabled assistants. Backed by this trend, customer support automation platform Verloop.io,...
Electronicsuasweekly.com

Microdrones Welcomes the Gulf Testing Solutions Enterprise LLC as an Authorized Distributor in the Sultanate of Oman

Gulf Testing Solutions, a certified Testing, Inspection, Quality Control and Surveying Services provider in the Sultanate of Oman is the latest addition to the global distribution network of Microdrones. GTS has three core business verticals to meet a range of client needs including multi-disciplinary laboratory services, surveying services and survey equipment, rental, and calibrations services.
Worldcntraveler.com

A Local's Guide to Argentina

Besides heading three panaderías—his starter dough is the yeasty foundation to many a Buenos Aires restaurant’s bread basket—sourdough specialist Francisco Seubert of Atelier Fuerza also loves a collaboration. His recent projects include opening spin-offs at F4 Esquina steakhouse and Mercat Villa Crespo, and co-founding Cardumen magazine. Plus, December 2021 will see the publication of his first book, El pan de Fran.
AnimalsMercury News

Capybara move in to tony Argentina neighborhood

A neighborhood rivalry in an upscale residential area of Buenos Aires has broken out between the area’s human residents and Argentina’s native capybaras. Hundreds of capybaras are invading lawns and gardens in the wealthy suburb of Nordelta, Tigre, in Buenos Aires Province. The capital’s growing urbanization has seen homes built on this area, which was once wetlands for local wildlife.
Worldmartechseries.com

Moviebook Showcases Full-Stack Technology Solutions for Digital Commerce at CIFTIS 2021 in Beijing

Moviebook, a leading AI-powered intelligent video production infrastructure and service provider, is exhibiting its self-developed innovative products and solutions tailored for the development of digital commerce at the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS 2021) at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 7, 2021.
Technologymartechseries.com

Moviebook Showcases Full-Stack Solutions for Industrial Digital Transformation at CIDEE 2021 in Shijiazhuang, China

Moviebook, a leading AI-powered intelligent video production infrastructure and service provider, is exhibiting a series of solutions which enable various industries including retail ecommerce and media to achieve automatic production, digital management, visually multi-dimensional and interactive presentations among others, at the 2021 China International Digital Economy Expo (CIDEE 2021) in Shijiazhuang, Hebei from September 6 to 8, 2021.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Accenture Announces Intent to Acquire BENEXT, Independent French Product Management Consulting Company

Accenture has announced its intent to acquire BENEXT, an independent product consulting company specializing in product management, agile coaching, cloud-based development and data science. Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed. Founded in 2014 and based in France, BENEXT is a full-stack, product consulting company experienced in helping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy