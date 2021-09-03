Mitto Offers Unrivaled Omnichannel Reach in Argentina
Direct connectivity through all mobile network operators in Argentina enables Mitto’s customers fast and efficient reach to the country’s 33M+ subscribers. Mitto, a leading provider of global omnichannel communications solutions, announced it enables optimized reach to 100% of Argentina’s mobile phone users through direct connectivity to all of the country’s mobile network operators (MNOs). By growing its strategic carrier relationships, Mitto supports businesses’ omnichannel growth strategies through fast, reliable message routing with full access into Argentina, where over 73% of citizens — or about 33 million people — own a mobile phone.martechseries.com
