Sesame Software Announces High-Volume Data Connector for ServiceNow, Providing Connectivity Across All Platforms
Sesame Software’s Data Management Platform, Relational Junction, provides ServiceNow users with end-to-end connectivity to modernize the customer experience. Sesame Software, the innovative leader in Enterprise Data Management and creator of Relational Junction, announced its high-volume data connector for ServiceNow — accelerating customer Initiatives across cloud data warehouse, integration, and analytics.martechseries.com
