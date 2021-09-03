Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Sesame Software Announces High-Volume Data Connector for ServiceNow, Providing Connectivity Across All Platforms

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSesame Software’s Data Management Platform, Relational Junction, provides ServiceNow users with end-to-end connectivity to modernize the customer experience. Sesame Software, the innovative leader in Enterprise Data Management and creator of Relational Junction, announced its high-volume data connector for ServiceNow — accelerating customer Initiatives across cloud data warehouse, integration, and analytics.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enterprise Software#Data Warehousing#Business Software#Sesame Software#Data Management Platform#Relational Junction#Marketing Technology News#Jw Player Key Benefits#Esm#Saas#Erp#Sap#Netsuite#Oracle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Retailhbr.org

How Disruption Accelerated Digital Supply Chain Transformation

How Disruption Accelerated Digital Supply Chain Transformation. In 2020, when the pandemic erupted, Tesco—a leading British retailer of groceries and general merchandise—was staring at challenges it had never seen. Having been designated an “essential” retailer, Tesco saw a huge rush to its stores while other outlets were temporarily closed. And...
SoftwareeWeek

How Edge Computing, Edge Networking, and Edge Data Management Work Together

Across IT, practitioners and providers alike continue to grapple with clarity around what qualifies as “edge” infrastructure. But ultimately, the goals are the same: lower latency and greater resiliency for applications. Recent innovation within the industry has revealed a trifecta of distinct elements—edge computing, edge networking, and edge data management—that...
Medical & Biotechtechnologynetworks.com

Laboratory Automation Software that Seamlessly Connects to Your Software Ecosystem

Automation has become integral to laboratory processes and workflows. It has transformed many laborious tasks into efficient, high-throughput processes and dramatically reduced the risk of human errors, thereby enhancing data accuracy and reproducibility. Laboratory automation has become ubiquitous in many pharmaceutical and biotechnology laboratories and supports a wide range of applications including drug discovery and development, synthetic biology, food and animal health, clinical diagnostics and many others.
ComputersCSO

Securing Hybrid Clouds and Multi-Cloud with Virtualized Network Firewalls

Organizations are looking to realize the promise of cloud computing, including faster time to market, increased responsiveness, and cost reductions. As part of this, many organizations use two or more clouds to meet business needs such as disaster recovery, data backup, application resiliency, and global coverage. In fact, 76% of organizations are using two or more cloud providers.2 And according to the Flexera 2020 State of the Cloud Report, “93 percent of enterprises have a multi-cloud strategy” while “87 percent have a hybrid cloud strategy.” As a result, this can introduce complexities without the right cloud security solutions that can secure any cloud environment.
Computersmartechseries.com

Businesses Are Embracing Remote Work Tools To Manage Virtual Teams

Businesses are embracing remote work tools to manage virtual teams. According to recent studies, over 70% of remote employees are more productive when working from home. Notably, they report fewer common workplace distractions and disruptions from colleagues. Additionally, many remote workers recently reported feeling happier at their jobs compared to on-site employees. With these employee perks, many business managers are continuing to work remotely through COVID-19. To maintain high productivity and streamline communication, these business professionals need to know the best software tools to implement. This way, they can facilitate collaboration and keep their team on track. Read on to learn about how businesses are embracing remote work tools to manage virtual teams.
freightwaves.com

Transforming the in-auto user experience — Transmission

Most automakers rely on “just-in-time” manufacturing to optimize production. That model requires precise coordination throughout every link in the global supply chain. And that’s where AIT Worldwide Logistics comes in. AIT’s automotive logistics professionals are the experts at developing resilient, scalable solutions for OEM and Tier 1 supply chains across Asia, Europe, and North America. AIT has the expertise, technology, and carrier connections to achieve your production goals — just-in-time. To learn more, visit https://www.aitworldwide.com/automotive-logistics.
Industrythepaypers.com

2C2P partners with IATA to provide Increased payments connectivity

International Air Transport Association (IATA) has partnered with Singapore-based payments platform 2C2P to incorporate 2C2P’s payment service into their financial gateway. The partnership will facilitate the integration of 2C2P’s payment gateway into IATA’s Financial Gateway (IFG) to give airlines increased payments reach and help to improve operational efficiency, amidst the aviation industry’s gradual recovery to pre-pandemic levels. According to a recent IATA and Tourism Economics report, global air passenger numbers are forecasted to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Byonic.ai Redefines the Future of Digital Marketing

Frisco, Texas-based company, Bython Media, launches revolutionary AI/MI-powered marketing platform, the first of its kind on the planet. The next generation of AI- and ML-powered marketing is coming soon. Byonic.ai is the first-of-its-kind end-to-end platform for personalized lead insights, creative content, account intelligence, intent-based data, account-based marketing, and marketing automation. It allows data-driven teams to align their marketing, product, and customer success goals with revenue growth and sales.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

The Best Free Video Editing Software for Any Platform

A stunning video can help capture your audience's attention, attract new viewers, and boost your reputation. Using the right video editing software can help you create outstanding videos to bring your content to the next level. Whether you use a desktop or mobile device, you can edit your videos using...
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Continuous Improvement Software Cis Market Is Booming Worldwide with Gensuite, ServiceNow, KaiNexus, Paradigm

A new research study on Worldwide Continuous Improvement Software Cis Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offers a complete assesment about the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Worldwide Continuous Improvement Software Cis products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, growth influencing factors of Worldwide Continuous Improvement Software Cis market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2020 by studying market dominant and emerging players ecosystem. Some of the players that are listed in the study are ServiceNow, KaiNexus, Paradigm, Planbox, Omnex Systems, Gensuite, The Lean Way, Udemy, CIS Software & Interfacing.
Softwareaithority.com

Contact Center Compliance and Dialer Software Provider Convoso Announce New API Integration to Benefit Outbound Call Center Customers

Convoso, provider of outbound contact center solutions, and Contact Center Compliance, a compliance solution suite, are jointly announcing a new API integration within the Convoso platform to automate filtering of numbers registered with “Do Not Call” lists to remove them from lead dialing lists. The new integration will help customers comply with the TCPA and “Do Not Call” rules, improve administrative efficiency, and minimize the risk of human error when scrubbing lists.
Electronicsiotbusinessnews.com

Fibocom Announces New LTE-A Module FM101 Boosting Highly Efficient IoT Connectivity

Fibocom, a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, announces the launch of the new LTE Advanced module series FM101. Adopting the M.2 form-factor, Fibocom’s FM101 is an optimized LTE-A module series designed to boost highly efficient connectivity, ideally suitable for applications such...
Businessmartechseries.com

Leadgence, a Fast-Growing Platform for Dynamic SMB Data and Analytics for Marketing, Sales and Growth Teams, Announcing New Advisory Board member, Mr. Roger Alexander.

Leadgence, a fast-growing platform for dynamic SMB data intelligence for financial services has announced that Roger Alexander, a leader in the merchant sector of the financial services industry, has joined its advisory board. Mr. Alexander stated: “What excites me about Leadgence is the company’s unique data solution that provides organizations unparalleled insight into the life cycle of an SMBs” Mr. Alexander previously served as director at Barclaycard and CEO of S2 Card Services (aka Switch). He currently serves as Non-Executive Director and Advisor for several leading financial services companies including Caxton FX, Valitor, Beyond Analysis and the UK’s Industry Charity, Pennies.
Militaryfederalnewsnetwork.com

Army hopes Big Data Platform enables deeper analysis across bigger datasets

Cybersecurity (and aggregating cyber-related data) Month — August 24, 2021. Nearly all programs within the Army’s Defensive Cyber Operations — part of its Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems — deal with data in in one way, shape or form. Much of the PEO-EIS mission involves interpreting that data, as well as finding, mitigating and defeating threats.
BusinessTechCrunch

Automotive startup Upstream raises $62M Series C to scale cloud-based security

Aside from a massive hit to Jeep’s brand image, Yoav Levy, co-founder and CEO of automotive cybersecurity company Upstream, reckons this stunt cost the automaker more than $1 billion in losses from recalls. On Tuesday, Israel-based Upstream announced a Series C funding raise of $62 million that it will use to bolster its automotive cloud-based security to ensure remote hacks like this don’t happen.
SoftwareVentureBeat

Nvidia launches AI Enterprise in general availability

Nvidia today announced the general availability of AI Enterprise, a software suite of tools and frameworks that enable companies running VMware vSphere to virtualize AI workloads on Nvidia-certified servers. Systems from Atea, Carahsoft, Computacenter, Insight Enterprises, SoftServe, Dell Technologies, and SVA System are now available, featuring a range of Nvidia GPUs including the A100, A30, A40, A10, and T4.
ComputersInfoworld

What is a data warehouse? The source of business intelligence

Databases are typically classified as relational (SQL) or NoSQL, and transactional (OLTP), analytic (OLAP), or hybrid (HTAP). Departmental and special-purpose databases were initially considered huge improvements to business practices, but later derided as “islands.” Attempts to create unified databases for all data across an enterprise are classified as data lakes if the data is left in its native format, and data warehouses if the data is brought into a common format and schema. Subsets of a data warehouse are called data marts.
SoftwareRadio Business Report

Video Software, Data Insights Platform Selects A CTO

JW Player, the leading video software and data insights platform, today announced it has appointed a Chief Technology Officer. The strategic hire, the company says, ‘will accelerate JW Player’s product innovation to meet the needs of a rapidly growing Digital Video Economy.”. Gaining the role is David LaPalomento. “David has...
Arizona Statechannele2e.com

5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 01 September 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Sip up. Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Comments / 0

Community Policy