Football: Defensive line captains shift momentum with third-quarter scoop and score
Late in the third quarter, No. 4 Ohio State held on to a feeble three-point lead while Minnesota opened a drive with a quick first down. With a 2nd-and-7 from their own 39-yard line, Golden Gophers redshirt senior quarterback Tanner Morgan took the shotgun snap, faked a handoff to redshirt senior running back Mohamed Ibrahim and surveyed his options. But, it didn’t take long for Ohio State junior defensive end Zach Harrison to burst off the right end, find Morgan and jar the ball loose on a blindside sack.www.thelantern.com
