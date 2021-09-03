Cancel
Curiosity Invests in Nebula, World’s Largest Creator-Owned Streaming Platform

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCuriosity, the leading global factual media company, announced today an enhanced strategic partnership with and investment into Nebula, the world’s largest creator-owned streaming and technology platform. With 140+ active creators who together have over 120 million collective YouTube subscribers, Nebula has grown to more than 350,000 paying subscribers in less than two years. Both companies share a focus on entertaining, informative, highly engaging content and have partnered in strategic and marketing arrangements since Nebula’s inception. Through this investment, Curiosity will attain a significant minority position in Nebula as well as board representation. The deal values Nebula in excess of $50 million.

