MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys soccer team walked off the pitch Wednesday with a 3-0 record, not something that can be said about the program in a long time. No one on the field after the 1-0 victory over Havelock knew exactly when the last time the team started a season 3-0, but it certainly hasn’t been in the last decade. The 2016 team – head coach Noah Lewis’ senior season – won three of its first four, and the 2015 squad went eight matches without a loss, but it technically started the year 2-0-1.