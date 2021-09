The varsity volleyball team traveled to Lakeview last night to open up league play. With extremely high temperatures in the gym, the Lady Eagles decided they would make it a quick match to get out of the heat. They would sweep the Wildcats 25-3, 25-7 and 25-14. Strong serving by the Eagles would help keep the Eagles in control of the match along with our hitters being aggressive at the net. Kaila Krueger finished the night with 19 assists; setting up teammates Emmalyn Geers with 8 kills and Taryn Preston with 6 kills. Lexie Bowers led the defense with 15 digs while Emmalyn Geers added a block. Kaila Krueger served up 23 points with 5 aces and Kaden Perkins served up 10 points with 2 aces. They will be back in action next Wednesday night at approximately 7:00 at league rival Morley Stanwood. We hope to see you there to cheer the volleyball program on!