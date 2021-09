What: Free Webinar - Navigating the Challenges of Employee Vaccinations. Description: Challenging times call for creative solutions. Commercial customers are demanding that only vaccinated employees can enter their facilities. You cannot operate your routes when unvaccinated employees are out sick due to Covid-19. NPMA has assembled a panel of industry leaders and HR experts to provide some insights on what measures are being taken to navigate these unique issues. Hear candid feedback from pest control company owners on what is working to encourage a vaccinated workplace and what is not. And, engage with panelists during an interactive Q&A portion of the discussion. During these challenging times we need to work together to help our industry continue to succeed and prosper.