Ooma Appoints Shig Hamamatsu as Chief Financial Officer

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOoma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced the appointment of Shig Hamamatsu as Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective September 7, 2021. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Ross Negus, Enterprise Account Executive at Impact. Hamamatsu most recently served as CFO of Accuray,...

