Ushur Forms AI Research Group to Power the Future of Customer Experience Automation

It was not long back when we heard that Data Scientist was the sexiest job in the industry. But now, it is clearly visible that it is losing its sheen. And who are there to take its place: Data Engineers! Just like any other kind of engineering, data engineers are better enablers in any business to get a fine understanding of data. They are better equipped to create critical data pipelines, deliver quality infrastructure, and focus on data modeling, integration, optimisation, and quality. Thanks to their vast skillset, they support the data science team in a better manner in any organisation.