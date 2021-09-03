Ushur Forms AI Research Group to Power the Future of Customer Experience Automation
Ushur AI Lab aims to simplify customer engagement technology for enterprises and business users. Ushur, the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), today announced the launch of Ushur AI Lab, a research group dedicated to tackling some of the most pressing issues in natural language processing (NLP), document processing and no-code conversational intelligence. The AI Lab aims to develop innovations that will make it even easier for enterprises to deliver automated, omni-channel, hyper-personalized customer experiences.martechseries.com
