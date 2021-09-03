Cancel
Ushur Forms AI Research Group to Power the Future of Customer Experience Automation

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUshur AI Lab aims to simplify customer engagement technology for enterprises and business users. Ushur, the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), today announced the launch of Ushur AI Lab, a research group dedicated to tackling some of the most pressing issues in natural language processing (NLP), document processing and no-code conversational intelligence. The AI Lab aims to develop innovations that will make it even easier for enterprises to deliver automated, omni-channel, hyper-personalized customer experiences.

